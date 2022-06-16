Krui Pro 2022 Delivers More Perfection

It was another fantastic day of surfing at the Krui Pro QS5,000 in Indonesia and today all divisions including Pro Juniors enjoyed the 4-feet plus high quality peeling left point waves. The Men's and Women's Semifinalists of the Krui Pro were also decided as the event heads towards Finals Day.

Sophie McCulloch - WSL / Tim Hain

Sophie McCulloch was once again a standout in the Quarterfinals posting an excellent 8.17 ride as she defeated compatriot Philippa Anderson.

"Conditions are fantastic this afternoon and it felt good to score into the excellent range on that wave," said McCullough. "I'm excited to make it through to Finals Day and this has been such a great quality wave event throughout and the finals should be amazing."

Rina Matsunaga - WSL / Tim Hain

Rina Matsunaga, one of Japan's Challenger Series representatives is continuing her breakout year by advancing to the Semifinals of the QS5,000 division. The year started with Matsunaga earning a spot at the Challenger events at the Asia Open in Chiba, and her performance here at Krui is proving she is one of Japan's rising stars.

"The conditions today are absolutely amazing!" Matsunaga said. "Earlier in the week it was a bit scary, but still great. I can't believe I am into the Semis, this is a big result for me and for my confidence for the rest of the year."

Jarvis Earle - WSL / Federico Vanno

On the Men's draw, Jarvis Earle was on fire, winning three of his heats today to advance to the Semifinals in both the Men's and Pro Junior's division.

"I'm pretty tired, but the waves are still really fun. I'm stoked to go out there and surf another round," Earle said. "Hopefully I can get through a couple more and bring this one home!"

In one of the big upsets of the day, Rio Waida defeated an in-form Soli Bailey in a nail-biting heat to secure his spot in the Semifinals. Bailey scored a near-excellent 7.97 in the dying seconds, but it just wasn't enough to beat Waida's total of 15.23.

Rio Waida - WSL / Federico Vanno

"In the last minute, Soli had priority and I couldn't do anything! He surfed really well, he was one of the surfers to watch during this event so I'm happy to make that heat," Waida said. "Soli sold me that one wave and I went for it, and that was a mistake, so now I know what to work on and correct for the next heat."

Billy Stairmand put on a strong performance to defeat Reef Heazlewood and Jesse Mendes advanced over Taj Stokes to round off the Semifinals.

The waves continued to pump for the Pro Junior men and Australians Jarvis Earle, Jamie Thomson, Oscar Berry and Bohdie Williams all advanced and will face each other in the first Semifinal heat.

Roi Kanazawa and Leo Casal both delivered last-minute heroics to sneak into the Semifinals behind Marlon Harrison and Saxon Reber.

The next call will be at 6:30AM for a possible 7AM start for Finals Day.