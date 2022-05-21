GWM Sydney Surf Pro: Moves Made From Emerging Challenger Threats

The GWM Sydney Surf Pro presented by Rip Curl, The second stop of the WSL Challenger Series, has continued today in onshore, two-foot waves at Manly Beach. The tough conditions didn't detract from the action as weekend crowds were treated to a massive day of surfing action with the completion of the men's Round of 48 and the opening 4 heats of the women's Round of 32.

Rodrigues and Callinan Continue to Set the Pace at Manly

Former CT elite Rodrigues drops an excellent 8.33, Callinan claims a 14.60 heat total along with Tomada-Bannert, Sara Baum, Moana Jones Wong stamping their authority among the women into women's Round of 16.

Former Championship Tour competitor Michael Rodrigues continued his epic run of form in 2022, progressing into the Round of 24 here at Manly, posting another excellent two-wave combination of 16.00 to progress into the Round of 24. Rodrigues looked fast and lively in the small, onshore conditions to take a convincing win to despatch of Former CT stars Julian Wilson and Ezekiel Lau.

"That was a tough heat but I felt good because conditions today are very similar to my home beach," Rodrigues said. "It was hard for me competing against Julian Wilson, he's a nice guy and for a long time he's been my idol, but in the heat I remained tough, didn't allow him to get a good wave under my priority and, well, you know - job done for me, I win and advance."

Unlike Rodrigues, Aussie hopeful Ryan Callinan was an early victim at stop one of the Challenger Series on the Gold Coast, an early round loss that no one saw coming. After dropping below the Mid-season Cut and losing his spot on the Championship Tour, Callinan is a surfer all surf fans are expecting to find form at the CS level and find his way back onto the CT. Today, Callinan showed some of the flare he is known for to progress into the next round and closer to clinching a keeper result early in the CS season.

"I actually don't mind surfing waves like today," said Callinan. "For sure it's tough but I stay positive, stay light on my feet and most importantly try and pick the right waves that give the best scoring potential - It worked for me today."

Indonesian and San Clemente Upstarts Eye Off Career Best Results at Manly Beach

San Clemente's own Kade Matson and Jett Schilling both found their way into the all-important Round of 24. - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Kade Matson and Jett Schilling are leading a young crop of competitors coming out of professional surfing hotbed San Clemente in southern California. After falling out of the draw early on the Gold Coast, the pair are keen to turn their seasons around with solid results here at Manly. After their good friend and fellow San Clemente local Crosby Colapinto fell out of the draw in the Round of 48, the pair were happy to both take the second progressing spots in their heats today.

Also, Sawyer Lindblad and Kirra Pinkerton join the San Clemente crew headed deeper into the event with big performances as Lindblad moves into the Round of 16 and Pinkerton will surf in Round of 32 Heat 8.

Ketut Agus made his presence known after overpowering former CT surfer Leonardo Fioravanti. - WSL / Beatriz Ryder

Another pair of youngsters who have continued to cruise through the draw here at Manly are Indonesian duo Ketut Agus and Rio Waida who have both progressed into the Round of 24 at the GWM Sydney Surf Pro. Waida finished in second place behind form surfer of the event Rodrigues while his good friend and countryman Agus finished in first, ahead of reigning event winner Leonardo Fioravanti - who snuck through in second place.

"I am so happy to surf against Italian super star Leonardo Fioravanti," Agus said. "I'm learning and enjoying competing against great international surfers and for Indonesia this is great that both Rio (Waida) and myself are doing good here. There are many good surfers in Indonesia and it's time for us to be surfing against the best world surfers - let's go Indonesia."

North Narrabeen duo Jordan Lawlerand Dylan Moffat are another pair of upstarts from the same hometown who continued to progress through the draw here at Manly Beach, much to the delight of local fans on the beach.

Women Begin Looking For Big Points With Passage Into Round of 16

The likes of emerging threats Ketut Agus, Brodi Sale, Edgard Groggia, plus women's standouts Teresa Bonvalot, Keala Tomoda-Bannert take control.

Japanese representative Mahina Maeda opened the women's Round of 32 with a solid heat win over Rachel Presti and Paige Hareb. With the tide dropping and onshore wind moderating, conditions were tough, but Maeda made the most of her opportunities, progressing with a mid-range two-wave total to the Round of 16 where she will take on event standout Luana Silva. But it was Silva's fellow Hawaii competitor Keala Tomoda-Bannert who notched herself an impressive 7.17.

"I was really looking forward to Snapper but unfortunately I got sick before that event," said Tomoda-Bannert. "I'm just stoked to recover before coming here. There were a lot of peaks so I was eyeing down some corners. I've always had a good rhythm here at Manly so I'm stoked to get a few heats in."

Other competitors that progresses into the Round of 16 on Saturday afternoon included Hawaiian duo Zoe McDougall and Moana Jones Wong.

A 6:45 a.m. AEST will determine a possible 7:05 a.m. AEST start for the GWM Sydney Surf Pro.