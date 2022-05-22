WSL Qualifying Series Set To Return to Nias in 2022

The WSL Asia Qualifying Series will once again return to Indonesia's premier righthander in Lagundri Bay in Nias this year with the event being upgraded to a QS5000 event for both men and women in 2022. The Nias Pro QS5000 will take place from June 22 to 28 and is expected to attract over 120 competitors to the world famous wave. Like the Krui Pro, the Nias event will also play host to a Pro Junior event with points going to up and comers in the Asia region.

Nias and Lagundri Bay in all her glory. - WSL

"Returning to such an iconic wave for a Qualifying Series event is really exciting for the World Surf League," said WSL APAC Tour Manger Ty Sorati. "Nias, and Lagundri Bay have so much history in world surfing and holding an event there further legitimises the pathway to the Challenger Series for the up and coming competitors in the region. We'd like to thank our partners at the Asian Surf Cooperative along with the Nias Government for their continued support."

With the event being co-sanctioned across the WSL Asia and the WSL Australia / Oceania regions, the 2022 Nias Pro is expected to attract over 120 of the best up and coming surfers from nearly 10 countries in the region. This will be of massive economic benefit to the region which has been severely affected by the lack of tourism due to the global pandemic.

Kailani Johnson will be one to watch when the QS returns to Indonesia. - WSL / Tim Hain

Arya Subyakto, President of the Indonesia Surfing Federation (PSOI):

"Of course I'm very stoked that we are having not only one but two high level World Qualifying Series competitions here in Indonesia, the Nias Pro and the Krui Pro. After two plus years of not being able to have international events here, it's going to be a great opportunity for our Indonesian surfers to compete with a great field of international surfers at two iconic wave locations here in Indonesia. WSL events are always the best tools to use to promote the best surfing venues in the world, and I hope that our top Indonesian surfers can get the support they need to be able to travel to these events and participate in this great opportunity."

Tipi Jabrik, head of ASC had this to say about the event returning in 2022;

"Nias is one of the most famous righthanders in the world, and that is why the ASC is so excited to have this WSL QS5000 event as we know that many surfers are also excited to come, all the top pro's in the Asian and the Australia-Oceania regions including the Juniors. We hope that Nias will always be on the WSL tour map, as it's such an iconic wave and location, and we sincerely thank Pak Bupati Dr. Hilarius Duha and Ibu Anggreani Dachi for all their efforts and support to make this event happen again after more than two years of waiting. The ASC is proud to work with the government of South Nias and the WSL to make these QS events happen, and we're looking forward to having more great events in the future."

The 2022 Nias Pro will run at Lagundri Bay from June 22-28.