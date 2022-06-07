Explained: The 2022 Rip Curl WSL Finals Format

For the first time in the history of the WSL Championship Tour, the 2021 World Champion will be decided by a one-day, winner-take-all event titled the Rip Curl WSL Finals.

After a season of chasing ratings points and glory around the globe, it comes down to a single day of competition at Lower Trestles. The stakes couldn't be higher or the pressure greater. Here's how it's all going to go down:

The Essentials

Who: The Rip Curl WSL Finals will feature the esteemed WSL Final 5 -- the top five men and women on the WSL's Championship Tour Leaderboard at the end of the 2022 regular season.

The WSL Final 5 will be decided based on points accrued during the regular CT season. The top six out of eight results will be counted in the final WSL Leaderboard rankings.

Where: The venue for the Rip Curl WSL Finals is Lower Trestles, San Clemente, California, the famed cobblestone point that is considered one of the most high-performance waves in the world.

When: The Rip Curl WSL Finals waiting period will run from September 8 to 16, 2022. With a nine-day waiting period during prime season at Lower Trestles, optimum conditions will dictate when the single-day event is ultimately called on.

The Format