Official Surfline Forecast: Better Conditions, Overhead Surf On Tap For Thursday

HIGHLIGHTS

THURSDAY: 5-8′ faces, conditions OK - likely to run

FRIDAY: 4-7′ faces, conditions OK - likely to run

SAT-SUN-MON: 3-5′, conditions looking unfavorable (onshore)

Bottom line: Thurs/Fri are the best days left in the event window. The tropics continue to be something we'll need to keep a close eye on.

THURSDAY 16th: 5-7' occasional 8' faces - strongest early before the tide gets too low, and then later in the day on the incoming tide. Drained out mid to late morning with a negative low tide (dead low at 10am). Overall conditions improve from Wednesday. SWELL: Mid-period SW-SSW swell (14 seconds) holds fairly steady through the day with sets running mainly around head high to 1-2 feet overhead - biggest and best shape during the mid to high tides with occasional waves going 2-3 feet overhead. Expect surf to be a bit smaller and more sectiony during the drained out low tide. Local SW-WSW windswell continues to join in and surf remains a bit mixed-up, especially at the top section of the point. Fair consistency. WIND: Light N-NE veering SE wind over the morning, becoming light+ to moderate from the SSE for the afternoon. TIDES: 6.5' high at 3:49am, -0.2' low at 10:02am, 7.5' high at 4:09pm

FRIDAY 17th: 4-6' occasional 7' faces. OK conditions - westerly wind, cleanest in the AM SWELL: Notch smaller compared to Thursday. The primary SSW swell eases a little, while secondary WSW windswell continues to mix in. Sets running shoulder-head high to a little overhead - strongest early to mid-morning before the tide gets too drained out late morning, then again later in the afternoon when the tide fills back in. Fair consistency. Surf likely to remain on the sectiony side, especially at the top of the point. WIND: Still uncertain with just how the winds will pan out for this day, but we're generally looking at OK conditions. At this point, the morning may see offshore NW-WNW flow, then becoming moderate and shifting from the SW going into the afternoon. TIDES: 6.6' high at 4:44am, -0.1' low at 10:55am, 7.4' high at 5:02pm

SATURDAY 18th: 3-4' occasional 5' faces. Poor conditions with onshore wind. SWELL: The old/easing SSW swell lingers as reinforcing SSW-S energy moves in. Surf size remains contestable with sets mainly around chest-shoulder high, occasional head high waves. Secondary local windswell continues to mix in. Fair consistency. Surf to remain on the sectiony side with the swell-mix and onshore wind. WIND: Developing storm offshore may drift back closer to El Salvador and deliver moderate to breezy, side-onshore easterly winds and stormy weather. TIDES: 6.7' high at 5:39am, 0.1' low at 11:48am, 7.1' high at 5:55pm

SUNDAY 19th: 3-4' occasional 5' faces. Poor conditions with onshore wind. SWELL: Modest SSW-S swell holds with sets mainly around chest-shoulder high, occasional head high waves. Secondary local windswell continues to mix in. Fair consistency. Surf to remain on the sectiony side with the swell-mix and onshore wind. WIND: Developing storm spinning just offshore continues to deliver moderate to breezy, side-onshore easterly winds and stormy weather. TIDES: 6.6' high at 6:34am, 0.3' low at 12:42pm, 6.7' high at 6:48pm

MONDAY 20th: 3-4' occasional 5' faces in the AM, fading to 2-4' in the PM. Poor conditions with onshore wind. SWELL: Easing S swell. Secondary local windswell mixing in. Surf to remain on the sectiony side. WIND: Moderate to breezy, side-onshore easterly winds may continue, along with stormy weather. TIDES: 6.5' high at 7:29am, 0.6' low at 1:39pm, 6.3' high at 7:42pm