Official Surfline Forecast: Incoming Long Period South Swell On The Way

Brief Overview:

Rising mix of surf for the weekend; short, clean window early Saturday, otherwise conditions unfavorable Slowly easing swell with better winds and conditions Monday into Tuesday Lower quality surf likely Wednesday into Thursday

SATURDAY 25th: Rising 4-6' becoming 6-10' faces, best window early AM before breezy onshore SW winds quickly develop SWELL: Overlapping mix of easing, mid-period S swell and new, long-period S/SSW swell sets up rebuilding surf. Shoulder-head high to 1' overhead surf is expected in the early-mid morning with stronger well overhead surf in the afternoon and evening. A little lully in the morning but becoming more consistent through the day. WIND: Clean start to the day with light/variable to light NW winds. Onshore SW winds develop by mid-morning and become breezy late morning into the afternoon. TIDES: 0.7' low at 6:31am, 3.0' high at 12:06pm, 1.2' low at 7:07pm

SUNDAY 26th: Strong 8-12' faces, lumpy, bumpy, and disorganized conditions with moderate onshore S/SSE winds SWELL: Strong mix of S swell peaks with double overhead surf. Local windswell also blends in to make for mixed-up shape. Above-average consistency. WIND: Moderate onshore S/SSE winds. TIDES: 0.5' low at 7:15am, 3.0' high at 12:50pm, 1.1' low at 8:03pm

MONDAY 27th: Easing 8-10' faces, light side-onshore ESE winds but conditions still slightly jumbled SWELL: Mid-period S swell continues with plenty of size and consistency. Surf in the well overhead to double overhead range is expected, easing a notch over the PM hours. WIND: Light+ side-onshore ESE breezes. Semi-clean faces but leftover jumble from the previous onshore winds. Conditions best at The Point with the more easterly wind direction. TIDES: 0.3' low at 8:08am, 3.1' high at 1:47pm, 1.1' low at 8:49pm

TUESDAY 28th: 5-7' faces, mostly clean in the AM with more sideshore texture/lump in the PM SWELL: Mid-period S swell eases with head high to 1-2' overhead surf. Average consistency. WIND: Moderate to breezy NE winds in the morning trend more ENE to E over the afternoon. Conditions again best at The Point due to the wind direction.

TIDES: 0.2' low at 8:52am, 3.3' high at 2:39pm.

WEDNESDAY 29th: Smaller 3-4'+ faces, clean in the morning before more texture and bump shows in the PM SWELL: Old S swell fades further with waist to chest-shoulder high surf. Potential for a few sets to head high in the morning. WIND: Moderate offshore NNE/NE winds in the morning. Winds likely trend onshore in the afternoon. TIDES: 0.2' low at 9:27am, 3.4' high at 3:16pm.

Outlook:

The forecast for the weekend looks significantly less favorable compared to the surf we have seen over the last couple days. While we will have a new round of swell with strong surf developing, local winds will be the hindering factor. Thanks to the interaction between a large low pressure system over the southwest Atlantic and high pressure over Argentina, solid mid-to-longer period south swell builds on Saturday and peaks Sunday. However, these features will bring onshore winds into Saquarema that initially spread in Saturday morning and continue through the day on Sunday.

A short window of clean conditions is due Saturday morning from roughly sunrise though 8-9am local time. That timeframe will see new long-period SSW/S swell mix with the old mid-period S swell to offer shoulder-head high to slightly overhead surf. The better sets from the new swell are likely to be lully though. We can expect more size to build in over the late morning and afternoon but onshore SW winds quickly develop and increase which will make for mostly poor conditions. Next up for Sunday, the main factor we have been watching is the strength of the onshore southerly winds. Latest forecast trends have been pointing to moderate (9-14kts) S/SSE winds through the day which will make conditions lumpy and bumpy. In addition, the solid double-overhead surf, spread of different swell periods, and above-average consistency will make conditions pretty mixed up and challenging.

Mid-period S swell starts to come down a notch for Monday but local winds and conditions are likely to see improvements. Size is expected to be in the well overhead to double overhead zone. That being said, the surf quality/shape on Monday looks a bit jumbled and mixed up with lighter side/onshore ESE/SE winds. Even though Monday's conditions are not looking ideal, surf looks much more contestable than Sunday in comparison. Tuesday morning is likely to be a cleaner and more organized window of waves. Lingering S swell is due in the head high to 1-2' overhead range with favorable, albeit a little breezy, NE winds. The wind direction is likely to shift more sideshore E/ENE over the afternoon on Tuesday which likely adds some texture and lump, although The Point remains cleanest compared to Barrinha.

The last couple days of the waiting period continue to look lackluster and the details will rely on the progress of a low pressure system that moves off Uruguay on the 28th. Surf looks rideable in the chest-shoulder high range with fairly clean conditions Wednesday morning the 29th. Winds should trend onshore and size fades further over the second half of Wednesday. Low-quality surf is expected on Thursday the 30th and onshore winds likely continue as well.

Next Update: Saturday afternoon (local time)