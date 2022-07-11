Surfing For Our Future

The sport of surfing has the ability to impact lives in a profound way. When we surf, we are faced with a power much greater than ourselves, and learning to harness that power can be a life changing experience. The ocean levels out the playing field, it does not discriminate, judge or take sides. When we surf, it teaches us humility and can break us open to hidden depths inside of us to lead to a path of self-discovery.

For the J-Bay open, World Surf League teamed up with WSL PURE grantee J Bay Surf Alliance and Sentinel Ocean Alliance for a surf therapy session and environmental education alongside Championship Tour surfers Jordy Smith, Lakey Petersen, Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, Joshe Faulkner, Griffin Colapinto and Matthew McGillivray. - WSL / Aaron Hughes

If you find yourself on the beach at Kitchen Windows in Jeffreys Bay on a weekday afternoon, you might notice something peculiar taking place. A group of rowdy kids in wetsuits being brought to absolute stillness by their coach, breathing mindfully, and reflecting openly on their feelings and emotions. You will also see them communicating with each other respectfully and helping each other in the water as they learn how to surf.

"The children from the under-resourced communities of Jeffreys Bay are fighting huge battles on a daily basis, such as poverty, violence and loss of household livelihoods which have deepened since the impact of the pandemic, as well as disrupted education. Global events over the past few years have created an even greater need for mental health support", says Cheron Kraak, founder of Jeffreys Bay Surf Alliance (JBSA).

Youth from Jeffreys Bay Surf Alliance getting ready for a surf session with Championship Tour surfers. - WSL / Aaron Hughes

This is the primary motivation behind the new surf therapy programme at Kitchen Windows, which has been established by Jeffreys Bay Surf Alliance (JBSA), in partnership with Cape Town based NGO, Sentinel Ocean Alliance (SOA). The JBSA Surf Therapy Programme offers a safe space for children to access mental health programmes and consistent, positive adult support, while challenging themselves to learn how to surf.

Surf therapy is an innovative evidence-based programme developed by Waves For Change, that fuses the rush of surfing with mind-body therapy, for children and young people who are exposed to high levels of trauma, violence and adversity.

Lakey Petersen, Joshe Faulkner, and Jeffreys Bay Surf Alliance working together to keep the beaches of Jeffrey's Bay clean. - WSL / Aaron Hughes

"In joining the programme, these children often find that the ocean, much like their own environments, can be volatile. Some days, the weather and ocean are on your side, but far more often, the surf is large and unforgiving, with howling winds and ice cold water. Learning to surf requires focus, awareness and resilience, which are the qualities that we are trying to transfer to these children to help them navigate the complexities of their daily lives." says Marguerite Hofmeyr, Operations Director at SOA.

The programme provides children with access to caring adults and a supportive peer group, builds a positive self-concept by independently mastering the difficult new tasks of surfing and meditation, and offers respite from the stress caused by the adversity they experience daily.

Caroline Marks helping kids from Jeffreys Bay Surf Alliance into waves. - WSL / Aaron Hughes

The JBSA Surf Therapy Programme focuses on therapeutic and health outcomes, rather than sport performance - although the stoke of mastering a new and exciting physical activity like surfing contributes hugely to those well-being outcomes.

By including ocean education and awareness into the curriculum, the programme broadens their knowledge about the oceans, the threats they are facing as well as practical solutions to these problems. This will empower and enable the children to become ocean activists and community leaders.

Watching these children learn how to harness that power and to see the expressions of liberated joy on their faces as they catch their first wave, is a humbling experience, and embodies the true definition of the word stoke. - Frank Solomon, professional big wave surfer and founder of SOA - WSL / Aaron Hughes

"I have learned about photosynthesis and how the ocean provides us with oxygen", says Heino (12), one of the programme participants. "That is why it is so important to keep the oceans clean and to pick up the plastic that we see on the beach."

"In the ocean, it's impossible to avoid vulnerability. No matter how skilled you are, we are all out of our element in the water", says Frank Solomon, professional big wave surfer and founder of SOA. "I've learned the hard way how exposed we are when faced with the power of the ocean, but there is also nothing that makes you feel more alive. Watching these children learn how to harness that power and to see the expressions of liberated joy on their faces as they catch their first wave, is a humbling experience, and embodies the true definition of the word "stoke".

