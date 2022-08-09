WSL North America Announces Return of Back-To-Back East Coast Qualifying Series Events

The WSL North America Qualifying Series (QS) prepares for its return to the East Coast and all the surf history it entails. Marquee stops return with the Vans Pro rejoining the schedule for the first time since 2019 before heading south for the WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico.

The Vans Pro is back for the first time since 2019 and now has a women's QS 3000 ready and waiting August 23 - 28.

The East Coast surf community continues to be a staple in the WSL North America region and is back to a full schedule with the return of the Vans Pro QS 3000 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. This event joined one of the world's longest-running contest, the East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) in 2011 and ran annually until the COVID-19 pandemic halted competitive surfing. Now, the event makes its grand return with the women joining men's QS competition for the first time in its history.

"We are excited to make the Vans Pro adjustments by introducing the women's division and prize equality this year," said Justin Villano, Senior Manager for Action Sports, Brand Marketing at Vans. "It comes at a great time to continue this standard within action sports and fuel the progression of our sport and culture. We are also excited to be back on the east coast, where we'll be helping Coastal Edge ring in the 60th year of the East Coast Surfing Championships."

One of the East Coast's famed stretched of coastline returns to WSL competition with men's and women's QS action starting August 31 - September 4.

Following the Vans Pro, competitors will make their way south to one of the East Coast's renowned stretches of coastline known as the Outer Banks in North Carolina. The WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico makes its mark here each year at Jennette's Pier in Nags Head and has witnessed every type of swell in its prolific event history. From five-to-six foot hollow perfection to victory-at-sea, competitors have dealt with the elements in vying for their event title and now, the women are back for their third year of competition.

"Without the Outer Banks existing it would be really challenging to stay a dedicated surfer in the mid-Atlantic," said WRV President LG Shaw. "We love that we have been able to share a glimpse into the beauty, and magnitude of relevance to the surfing community on a whole, of the Outer Banks for over 20 years now by hosting this event. Every year is a total surprise on which version the Outer Banks will offer up, but the athletes always rise to the occasion. We're looking forward to more of the same this year!"

Current North America No. 1 Tyler Gunter (USA) has his eyes set on another big result on the East Coast as a former double-finalist at the Vans Pro. - WSL / John Ferguson

These events note a decisive follow up to the start of WSL North America's season in late April at the Jack's Surfboards Pro QS 1000 with Tyler Gunter and Sawyer Lindblad leaving the event atop regional QS rankings. A full season is locked in with the end date set for April 10, 2023, and all points going toward 2023 Challenger Series (CS) qualification in hopes of earning their spot on the elite Championship Tour (CT).

"Coastal Edge ECSC is celebrating its 60th Anniversary, so having Vans back as their presenting sponsor, confirming the Vans Pro as a men's QS 3000 and adding a women's QS 3000 is fantastic," said WSL North America Regional Manager Meg Bernardo. "It's ideal for the men and women to keep the momentum going and continue to the WRV Outer Banks Pro. We have two solid events to round out the summer with a lot of valuable points to continue the season."

The Vans Pro QS 3000 will run August 23 - 28 at 1st Street Jetty, Virginia Beach.

The WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico QS 1000 will run August 31 - September 4 at Jeanette's Pier, Nags Head, North Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.WorldSurfLeague.com.