Touching Base With Taro Watanabe: WRV Outer Banks Pro

The East Coast can provide moments of sheer magic and the WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico continually delivers each year. In 2021 the title went to a well-deserving Taro Watanabe, his second-career Qualifying Series (QS) win, and now looks to break into the Challenger Series (CS) qualification conversation with another big result beginning August 31 - September 4.

The WSL had a chance to catch up with the 20-year-old, Malibu, California competitor briefly ahead of his Outer Banks jersey debut.

Watch: Taro Watanabe Victorious at WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico
The rising talent overcame East Coast veteran Michael Dunphy to win his second-career QS event.
WSL: How exciting is it to be back at a place where you've had big success?

Taro Watanabe: It's always nice to come back to a spot I've done good at. I've only been here once but I really enjoyed it last year. Probably because it couldn't have gone better (laughs)

WSL: There's still plenty of season left in the regional season, but what would a result here mean for you?

Every year is different so I'm just gonna enjoy it and hope some fun waves come to me. I just want to stay consistent this year.

Taro Watanabe (USA) earning runner-up in his Round Two heat at the Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro QS 1,000. Watanabe is no stranger to the East Coast and delivers his blows whenever possible. - WSL / John Ferguson

It's the start of a new season so a good result would be great in building confidence for the rest of the year. But in saying that there's still a lot of time to figure out things and hopefully many more contests to do good in.

Watch Watanabe and more of North America's finest LIVE beginning August 31 - September 4 at the WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico.

WRV Outer Banks Pro

