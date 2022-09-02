Stage Set For Finals Day at White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro

Only six heats remain at the White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro women's QS 1000 and men's and women's Pro Junior events with the Semifinalists being decided across all divisions. Competitors were treated to super clean two-to-three foot surf at Omaezaki Long Beach for the second day of competition.

Roi Kanazawa - WSL / Yamamoto

Former Championship Tour competitor Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) continued her run towards finals day, booking a spot in the Semifinals with an impressive performance at Omaezaki Long Beach today.

Currently sitting at No. 2 on the WSL Asia Qualifying Series Rankings, Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) is sitting in a strong position in terms of 2023 Challenger Series qualification but is still keen to build on her position with a solid result here.

"The waves were kind of slow in my heat today," Tsuzuki said. "When they did come, they had great shape - so I was patient and waited for the ones with nice shape. I'm looking forward to tomorrow and am hopeful to advance to the Final."

With another 1000 points up for grads for a win, Tsuzuki is keen to claim victory, but first she'll have to overcome form surfer Sara Wakita in their Semifinal Matchup tomorrow.

"After yesterday I wasn't really that happy with my performance," Wakita said. "Last night I reviewed my heats, my technique and my strategy and it definitely helped me today. I was much happier with my scores today and am confident I can build into the semifinals tomorrow."

Sara Wakita - WSL / Yamamoto

Semifinalists have also been decided in the men's and women's White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro Junior event. Today it was Roi Kanizawa (JPN) who stole the show, posting an 8.00 and 9.00 for a heat combination of 17.00, the highest of the event so far, to book himself a spot in the Semifinals. Kanizawa will be looking to repeat his performance tomorrow as he eyes off a spot in the 2022 WSL world Junior Championships later this year.

Be sure to tune in tomorrow as all event winners will be crowned at Omaezaki Long Beach.

The 2022 White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro will run at Omaezaki Long Beach fromSeptember 1 - 4.