- WSL / Yamamoto
NewsWhite Buffalo Omaezaki Pro Junior

Competition Off And Flying at White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro

Competition is off to a flying start at the White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro women's QS 1000 and men's and women's Pro Junior events with the opening day of competition seeing rounds completed in all three divisions. Omaezaki Long Beach has dished up bumpy two-to-three foot surf for the opening rounds of competition.

Sara Wakita Sara Wakita - WSL / Yamamoto

Olympic Bronze Medalist Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) was the headline act on Day 1 at Omaezaki and her performance showed why. The former Championship Tour competitor utilised lefts and rights to post the second highest heat total of the opening day and progress into the Round of 16.

"The waves were tricky out there today but I felt like I was ready for it," Tsuzuki said. "I've been practising for challenging conditions like this and I felt that in my performance. I'm hoping to keep this sort of form going. I want to enjoy my surfing and do my best for the rest of the event."

Amuro Tsuzuki Amuro Tsuzuki - WSL / Yamamoto

Tuzuki might have been the highest profile competitor on Day 1 but Kana Nakashio (JPN) was the standout performer, posting the highest score in the Qualifying Series and the Pro Junior event. Nakashio posted a 15.00 point two-wave combination in her pro junior heat and looks to be the woman to beat in both divisions at Omaezaki Long Beach this week.

Nakashio Kana Nakashio Kana - WSL / Yamamoto

In the men's Pro Junior event, ​​Sentaro Sakai (JPN) and Ren Okano (JPN) posted the two highest heat totals respectively as they now shift their focus to the Round of 32 at Omaezaki when competition resumes.

The 2022 White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro will run at Omaezaki Long Beach fromSeptember 1 - 4.

News

- WSL
Asher Nolan
WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico Day 1 Highlights: Tomas King, Malakai Martinez Lead The Charge

A tough opening day brought out the best of competitors scrapping to earn their way into the Round of 96 with Costa Ricans leading the

0:25
- WSL
Ethan Ewing Boasts Some Of The Most Stylish Power Surfing, Is The World Ready For A Revival Of Power Rail Work?

Emerging Rail-Master Ethan Ewing Is Ready To Cap-Off His Breakout Season

13:02
- WSL / Diz
One Week Countdown to Opening of the Rip Curl WSL Finals

Thank You To The 2022 Rip Curl WSL Finals Partners

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico: Competitors Overcome Tough Opening Day Conditions

Tomas King, Malakai Martinez set the standard at Jennette's Pier in the opening, men's Round of 112.

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Tomas King Keeps It Positive At WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico

The Costa Rican powered his way to a brilliant 13.44 heat total in a Round of 112 debut despite tough conditions.

0:39

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2022 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download