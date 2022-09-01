Competition Off And Flying at White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro

Competition is off to a flying start at the White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro women's QS 1000 and men's and women's Pro Junior events with the opening day of competition seeing rounds completed in all three divisions. Omaezaki Long Beach has dished up bumpy two-to-three foot surf for the opening rounds of competition.

Sara Wakita - WSL / Yamamoto

Olympic Bronze Medalist Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) was the headline act on Day 1 at Omaezaki and her performance showed why. The former Championship Tour competitor utilised lefts and rights to post the second highest heat total of the opening day and progress into the Round of 16.

"The waves were tricky out there today but I felt like I was ready for it," Tsuzuki said. "I've been practising for challenging conditions like this and I felt that in my performance. I'm hoping to keep this sort of form going. I want to enjoy my surfing and do my best for the rest of the event."

Amuro Tsuzuki - WSL / Yamamoto

Tuzuki might have been the highest profile competitor on Day 1 but Kana Nakashio (JPN) was the standout performer, posting the highest score in the Qualifying Series and the Pro Junior event. Nakashio posted a 15.00 point two-wave combination in her pro junior heat and looks to be the woman to beat in both divisions at Omaezaki Long Beach this week.

Nakashio Kana - WSL / Yamamoto

In the men's Pro Junior event, ​​Sentaro Sakai (JPN) and Ren Okano (JPN) posted the two highest heat totals respectively as they now shift their focus to the Round of 32 at Omaezaki when competition resumes.

The 2022 White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro will run at Omaezaki Long Beach fromSeptember 1 - 4.