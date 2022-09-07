- WSL / Laurent Masurel
NewsEuropeJanire Gonzalez Etxabarri

European Junior QS Continues at E.Leclerc Pont L'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche

The E.Leclerc Pont-l'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche pres. by Yelloh Village La Plage, Stop No.3 on the 2022 European JQS, has officially launched this morning with the men's RD128 called ON in three-to-five foot waves with strong sideshore winds. LIVE scoring and results can be found at wsl.tv/latorche.

The 2022 European JQS is a thrilling battle of the best up-and-coming surfers under the age of 20, that took athletes to Morocco and Galicia in May, Brittany this week and will culminate at the season finale in Azores next month.

The Basque pair of Bitor Garitaonandia and Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri, took out the the Junior Pro Morocco Mall, Yago Dominguez and Aelan Vaast dominated at the Cabreiroa Junior Pro Ferrol, and more rankings shake ups are on the cards as we land in Northwest France for Stop No. 3.

Teaser: E.Leclerc Pont L'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche
1:35
The E.Leclerc Pont L'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche comes back in September as Stop No.3 on the European JQS.

It is the fourth edition of the event in La Torche and the first three have provided plenty of entertainment, an impressive variety of conditions and different winners each time. The 176-strong field of surfers this week will be facing challenging conditions at first, with potential big rewards for surfers making it to the weekend.

With a whopping 94 heats of competition to be run this week, there is no time to waste as competition gets underway on the opening day of the waiting period.

The E.Leclerc Pont L'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche pres. by Yelloh Village La Plage is scheduled from September 7-11, 2022 at La Torche, Plomeur, Pays-Bigouden, Finistère - Bretagne / France. Find out all about the event's live scores, results and updates at WorldSurfLeague.com, on the free WSL app as well as our social networks Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The E.Leclerc Pont L'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche pres. by Yelloh! Village La Plage is supported by Communauté de Communes Pays Bigouden Sud, Département du Finistère, Région Bretagne, TwentyNine SurfShop, École de Surf de Bretagne, LRJ Groupe, Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne, Le Rayon Vert, Le Télégramme, ESB Surf Club, Guest N'Gast and Virgin Radio.

Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Highlights: Epic Fourth Day Decides Semifinalists in Anglet

Day 4 of the Rip Curl Pro Anglet unfolds in a renewed swell and epic action unfolds to determine the events' semifinalists.

4:44
- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Teaser: E.Leclerc Pont L'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche

The E.Leclerc Pont L'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche comes back in September as Stop No.3 on the European JQS.

1:35
- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Winners Crowned at Boardmasters Open

Ledee and Hopkins Claim Animal Pro Titles; Andrade and Lemoigne Take Out BFGoodrich Longboard Pro

- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Highlights: Vaast & Dominguez Come Out on Top of Pumping Finals Day in Ferrol

Aelan Vaast (FRA) and Yago Dominguez (EUK) go all the way at the Cabreiroa Junior Pro Ferrol to claim their first-ever pro wins on the WSL

1:01
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Aelan Vaast and Yago Dominguez Win 2022 Cabreiroá Junior Pro Ferrol

Both Surfers Secure First-Ever Professional Win. Early European Rankings Leaders Maintain Top Spot After Stop No.2

Europe

- WSL
Highlights: Axel Dominguez Scores Near-Perfect Heat in Opening Day's Solid Surf in La Torche

The men's opening round of competition at the E.Leclerc Pont l'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche pres. by Yelloh! Village La Plage gets underway

1:56
- WSL
Highlights: Fun, Drama and High Performance Surfing in Anglet

Relive a full week of high-performance surfing in Anglet.

2:33
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Gatien Delahaye and Yolanda Hopkins Win 2022 Rip Curl Pro Anglet

Delahaye Claims Second Win in Anglet, Hopkins Continues Impressive 2022/23 QS Run

- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Highlights: Delahaye & Hopkins Crowned at Rip Curl Pro Anglet

Gatien Delahaye and Yolanda Hopkins come out on top of a stacked finals day at the QS3,000 Rip Curl Pro Anglet!

2:36

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2022 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download