European Junior QS Continues at E.Leclerc Pont L'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche

The E.Leclerc Pont-l'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche pres. by Yelloh Village La Plage, Stop No.3 on the 2022 European JQS, has officially launched this morning with the men's RD128 called ON in three-to-five foot waves with strong sideshore winds. LIVE scoring and results can be found at wsl.tv/latorche.

The 2022 European JQS is a thrilling battle of the best up-and-coming surfers under the age of 20, that took athletes to Morocco and Galicia in May, Brittany this week and will culminate at the season finale in Azores next month.

The Basque pair of Bitor Garitaonandia and Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri, took out the the Junior Pro Morocco Mall, Yago Dominguez and Aelan Vaast dominated at the Cabreiroa Junior Pro Ferrol, and more rankings shake ups are on the cards as we land in Northwest France for Stop No. 3.

It is the fourth edition of the event in La Torche and the first three have provided plenty of entertainment, an impressive variety of conditions and different winners each time. The 176-strong field of surfers this week will be facing challenging conditions at first, with potential big rewards for surfers making it to the weekend.

With a whopping 94 heats of competition to be run this week, there is no time to waste as competition gets underway on the opening day of the waiting period.

The E.Leclerc Pont L'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche pres. by Yelloh Village La Plage is scheduled from September 7-11, 2022 at La Torche, Plomeur, Pays-Bigouden, Finistère - Bretagne / France. Find out all about the event's live scores, results and updates at WorldSurfLeague.com, on the free WSL app as well as our social networks Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

