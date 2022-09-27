Siargao International Surfing Cup Set to Return to the Philippines This October

The World Surf League (WSL) Asia Pacific is excited to announce it will be returning to the perfect peak of Cloud 9 in the Philippines for the 2022 addition of the Siargao International Surfing Cup. The Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 event will run from October 15 to 21 and will see the Asia regions best up and coming surfers do battle as they look for a spot on the 2023 WSL Challenger Series (CS).

The iconic boarwalk is being recontrcuted ahead of the 2022 event. - WSL / Thomas Bennett

"WSL can't wait to get back to the beautiful island of Siargao and run what is one of the most idyllic QS events in the perfect barrels of Cloud 9," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "It will be the first time the event has run since 2019 and will be the first time in history the event will run as a men's and women's combined event which is something we're really proud of. WSL would like to thank all of the event partners for getting involved once again and bringing the Siargao International Surfing Cup back to Cloud 9."

The last time the event ran, local legend and Cloud 9 specialist John-Mark Tokong (PHL) claimed his third title at his home break. After a few years away from competing, Tokong is raring to go and can't wait to show Asia's best how it's done at Cloud 9.

"We are all very excited on the island to have the WSL return to Cloud 9," Tokong said. "It's been a tough few years for our community with COVID lockdowns then the devastation of Super Typhoon Odette / Rai. Surfing is our livelihood and the community is excited to finally have the Siargao International Surfing Cup back and to see tourism back on Siargao. Thank you to San Miguel, Next Gen, Department of Tourism, the Local Government and all other sponsors for their efforts in making this happen. The Philippines has a huge coastline of surfing with a lot of amazing talent. Our people of the Philippines open our hearts and homes to the surfing community and we look forward to showing our talents with the best surfers in the world at one of the best waves in the world, Cloud 9."

John-Mark Tokong - WSL / Tim Hain

The 2022 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 1000 event will run at Cloud 9 from October 15 - 21. Be sure to tune in and watch it live at www.worldsurfleague.com or download the Free WSL App.

The 2022 Siargao International Surfing Cup is Presented by San Miguel. Supported by Next Gen -- In partnership with: Mayor Sol Matugas, Congressman Bingo Matugas, Philippines Sports Commission, Department of Tourism, Bagtik Moserbisyo, United Philippines Surfing Association, Vissla, Sisstr, Smart, Mountain Dew, Kudo Surf.