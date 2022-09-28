Keani Canullo, Hawaiia/Tahiti Nui Contingent Ready: Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic

The Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic begins September 30 - October 1 and provides a massive opportunity for not only North America longboard contenders, but also Hawaii/Tahiti Nui competitors looking to join the elite 2023 WSL Longboard Tour. Emerging talents from Hawaii/Tahiti haven't had a platform to showcase their potential on the regional level in recent memory and now have that ability to broadcast it to the world courtesy of a live webcast throughout the event.

Keani Canullo made her debut to the world last year among the world's best and now looks to get back to the WSL Longboard Tour. - WSL / Thomas Lodin

One of those surfers, 18-year-old Keani Canullo, got a glimpse of competing among the world's best beginning at just age 16 and finished No. 15 on the 2021 rankings. Now, she's itching to get back amongst them, including many of her peers, and start getting the experience needed to become a World Title threat in years to come.

The WSL caught up with Canullo ahead of her debut at the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic to talk all things competition, her Hawaii longboard ohana, and learning curves.

WSL: What does this event mean to you and fellow Hawaii longboard talents looking for important points?

Keani Canullo: I think it's an awesome opportunity for everyone in Hawaii, and for everyone who's trying to get back on Tour. Everyone's had a few weird years and I think this will be good for everyone, and I'm really excited.

The last time Canullo donned a WSL jersey in California, there was a World Title race going on in Malibu. - WSL / Thomas Lodin

And you've been on among the WSL Longboard Tour before, how good would that be to find your way back?

It would mean a lot to me. I've always made that my goal. Everyone I've grew up surfing with has always had that in mind and it was a great experience. I was a little confused on where I was last year on the Tour and what was going to happen so now it's exciting to have this opportunity to get back on, that's my biggest goal right now.

Canullo and fellow Hawaiian, three-time WSL Longboard Champion Honolua Bloomfield. - WSL / Thomas Lodin

Is coming to California for this event not too big of an adjustment having some familiarity with it and the colder waters?

It's still an adjustment for me. I feel like I haven't spent too much time in California, I've been here a few times growing up and doing some events, but being warm all the time you get pretty selfish (laughs).

The waves are different and it's different surfing next to a pier, and it's a little scary honestly but I'm up for the challenge. I'm always learning something new so I think it's cool.

Are these kind of challenges something you've worked on mentally and what's been a big factor in helping overcome them?

Keani Canullo with her boyfriend Kala Willard at last year's event in Malibu. - WSL / Thomas Lodin

It's still something I'm figuring out honestly, just surfing at this higher level is always a little more scary with a lot more on the line. But, who you surround yourself with is really important. Having a good team of people you're comfortable is always really nice to have. I think our Hawaii family has a really solid crew of people who all push each other so it's really good.

Watch Canullo and more LIVE beginning September 30 - October 1 at the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic.