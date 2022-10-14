European Qualifying Series and Junior QS Head to the Azores

Europe's best surfers are heading to the idyllic Azores archipelago for the Azores Pro Junior and Azores Pro, starting Saturday, October 15, 2022 at praia de Santa Barbara on the island of Sao Miguel.

110 surfers under the age of 20 will be first up to battle it out in the powerful beach breaks of Santa Barbara for the fourth and final stop on the 2022 European Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) from October 15-17, 2022, the Azores Junior Pro .

The European JQS culminates with this year's final event at the Azores Pro.

Up for grabs are the precious four qualifying spots for the World Junior Championships (WJC), and of course the regional junior title. Two men and two women will earn the right to represent their country and the region of Europe at the next WJC, held in California in January 2023.

The race for qualification is heated on the men's side of the draw with Bitor Garitaonandia and Noa Dupouy currently almost tied at the top, as well as many hopefuls still in striking distance with a big result on Sao Miguel.

In the women's, Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri has a strong lead and is expected to continue to dominate, but the fight for the second qualifying spot could be fierce and fresh off a win in Brittany, Janire's younger sister Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri could potentially make it a family affair in California.

The Azores Pro is set to follow, from October 18-23, as Stop No. 5 on the 2022-23 European Qualifying Series (QS). A QS3,000 for men and women this year, this event counts in the race to qualify for next year's Challenger Series (CS).

The European Qualifying Series continue with Stop No. 5, the Azores Pro.

A lot is on the line at the midway point of the season, especially since it was announced that the CS fields in 2023 will be reduced. Surfers are now fighting for one of 8 spots in the men and 5 spots in the women. 170 athletes in total will be competing in the QS fields next week in Azores, including the very best of the region.

Over 30 surfers will be representing the host country of Portugal, lead by superstars Frederico Morais and Teresa Bonvalot, both past winners in the Azores.

Competition is set to get underway on the opening day of the waiting period tomorrow, October 15, 2022. The QS event will be webcast LIVE next week on WorldSurfLeague.com.

The Azores Pro Junior will unfold from October 15-17, 2022 and the Azores Pro from October 18-23, 2022 at PRAIA DE SANTA BARBARA, Sao Miguel - Azores Islands. For all results, photos, video highlights and press releases, log on to worldsurfleague.com.

The Azores Pro and Pro Junior are organized by DAAZ Eventos and Associacao Atlantic Action Sports, with the support of the following event partners:, Governo Regional dos Acores, Turismo dos Açores, Câmara Municipal da Ribeira Grande, WAYZOR rent a car , MEO amongst others.