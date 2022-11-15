Magic Moments Provide Dream Start to O'Neill Cold Water Classic

Opening day witnessed Bud Frietas' near-perfect performance, familiar faces Shaun Burns, Jake Davis, and Cold Houshmand light up, plus next generation talents Ryan Huckabee and David Okeefe shine.

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) O'Neill Cold Water Classic QS 1000 kicked off in dreamy, three-to-five foot conditions at Steamer Lane. Though lulls provided nail-biting finishes, moments of magic delivered near-perfect opportunities throughout the men's Round of 96 and Round of 64, Heats 1 - 6, as the women now await their debuts.

The former Bud Tour competitor and local legend earned an outstanding 17.10 heat total in the top-seeded Round of 64 after winning the trials heat and Round of 96 battle

Former full-time professional surfer, Bud Freitas, gave his hometown of Santa Cruz, California, a dominant display with the day's best performance of a 17.10 (out of a possible 20), including a near-perfect 9.00 (out of a possible 10) over top-seeded competitor Michael Dunphy (USA) - also advancing. Frietas surged from winning the morning trials heat before taking control of the Round of 96 battle with rising talents Sage Guinaldo and Reed Platenius and now looks to keep his momentum alive. (Full interview in video)

The Ventura, California, competitor is no stranger to cold waters and he showed that with a brilliant 8.33 to start his campaign at Steamer Lane.

One of North America's emerging talents, Dimitri Poulos, awaits his big breakthrough and showcased a glimpse of his potential with an excellent 8.33 start to his Round of 64 debut. The former ISA Gold Medalist showed that form and continues to strive toward making his mark on the QS with an arsenal of powerful surfing. (Full interview in video above)

Jake Davis (USA) is back in the jersey after a last-minute alternate opportunity that he did not let pass. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Professional surfing was nearly lost to Jake Davis over six years ago when he faced a life-threatening spinal surgery. Fast-forward to today's action and the San Clemente, California, competitor posted an excellent 8.50 and 14.50 heat total as a last-minute alternate. A simple trip up the coast to support his friends turned into unforeseen success as he heads into the Round of 32 with plenty of steam. (Full interview in video above)

"I have a brother who's four years older than me and I grew up watching him surf this event," said Davis. "I love this place. This was a great opportunity and I wasn't going to let it pass."

One of San Clemente's top threats, Cole Houshmand, showed calm under pressure in a slow starting heat. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Santa Cruz is well represented after Freitas and Shaun Burns turned in brilliant showings in the Round of 64. But, they have some of the region's top-tier and rising talents right behind him after Cole Houshmand, Ryan Huckabee, David Okeefe, and more turning in 14-point plus heat totals in their respective battles. Huckabee and O'Keefe both had to overcome the Round of 96 and Round of 64 as Houshmand's Round of 64 debut matched that of Davis.

"It was a bit of a slow start and I was hoping for a restart, but then that set came and if I didn't go I felt like someone else was going to go," said Houshmand. "I'm stoked with how I was feeling, would've loved to catch more waves, but it's always good surfing The Lane with no one out. I love surfing and do what you love, and hopefully I can get out Tour one day."

Event organizers will convene for a 7:30 a.m. PDT call for a likely 8:00 a.m. PDT start to competition. Tune in LIVE when competition is called on at www.WorldSurfLeague.com.

The O'Neill Cold Water Classic QS 1,000 will run November 15 - 19 at Steamer Lane, Santa Cruz, Calif.