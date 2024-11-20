Mexico's Proven and Emerging Talents Clash at Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos

The inaugural World Surf League (WSL) Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos, a men's Qualifying Series (QS) 1000, kicked off with Round of 80 action in clean, two-to-three-foot conditions. Mexico's proven and emerging talents battled for spots into the top-seeded Round of 64 with Round of 80, Heats 1 - 8, finished in their entirety. Now, these opening day standouts await the test of North America's regional standouts alongside fellow countrymen looking to make statements all their own.

Kin Mateo Cadena's (MEX) got things started but his backhand laid down the day's best heat total. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Kin Mateo Cadena Elevates the Scale in his Debut

A decimating showing from Kin Mateo Cadena pushed the scale to near-excellence, posting 7.67 (out of a possible 10) on his backhand attack. Cademas wasn't finished on the running rights pulsing into the lineup and posted a day's best 14.84 (out of a possible 20) heat total to earn an impressive Round of 80 heat win. The rising talent now looks to keep pushing the standard among North America's heavy hitters.

"That was so fun. The waves were really good in that heat and I wasn't surfing that great on my forehand but my backhand is my strong suit," said Cadena. "I wasn't expecting much just with competition surfing being way different and I don't really do that well in the first heat so that was really nice to the nerves out. I'm so grateful to be able to do a QS event here in Mexico and hopefully I can make it to both."

Sasha Donnanno (MEX) set the scale early for opening day action. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Sasha Donnanno Returns to the QS in Surging Form

Puerto Escondido, Mexico's Sasha Donnanno made easy work of his QS return in the consistent conditions on offer. Donnanno's sharp forehand took over his Round of 80, Heat 3 affair against three of his fellow countrymen and shined with a 13.10 heat total. The QS veteran knows the task at hand and has his mindset determined against the formidable field on hand.

"I just wanted to let it go. Lately when I compete, I lose because there's no waves and not because of my surfing," said Donnanno. "Now I just want to keep the ball rolling after this round had all our Mexican competitors, now it's time for the bigger guys so I'm stoked. It's been five years since we had a QS so this amazing and I love competing at this level. The next one is in my hometown of Puerto Escondido and I want to win that one as well but the goal is to make Finals Day here first so I'm stoked."

Proven QS competitor Sasha Donnanno (MEX) put on a showcase in his WSL return. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Colima's Jay Granados Ibarra Displays his Power on Opening Day

Also showing his ability to attack both the left and right of Cerritos Beach's lineup, Jay Granados Ibarra posted an impressive 12.16 heat total to kickstart his campaign. Ibarra eagerly awaits his next showing in the WSL jersey when competition resumes.

"I was really excited to compete and then to get some good scores with that was great," said Ibarra. "It's going to be cool to surf against the next level of surfers who are coming from California. I felt really lucky to get those scores and now I just want to show my surfing more. Just to be here is amazing. This place and the people are great and the waves are really fun."

Fresh off an injury and back in the jersey, Mike Velasquez (MEX) found a big heat win. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Making a big return to competition all his own, Mike Velascocapitalized on his priority to unleash a precise backhand attack. But, unfortunately for Baja California Sur, Mexico's own Martin Olea, Velasquez held that priority as Olea looked to finish off the righthander leading into Velasquez and accrued a priority interference. Velasquez held firm for a debut heat win and now prepares for big Round of 64 appearance.

Also earning debut heat wins, Cooper Roberts, Gael Jimenez, Romeo Kenai Olea Ostin, and Vali Quetzal Olea Ostinall move into the Round of 64 with plenty of momentum.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. MST to determine a possible 8:00 a.m. MST.

Watch Live

The Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos holds a competition beginning November 20 through 23 at Cerritos Beach, Baja Surf California, Mexico. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast on www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App and WSL Youtube channel.