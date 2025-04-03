Standard Set by Early Standouts at Vans Jack's Surfboards Pro Presented by 805 QS 4,000

The 2025/2026 World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) season is officially underway after the Vans Jack's Surfboards Pro Presented by 805, a men's and women's QS 4,000, pushed through opening day. Three-to-five-foot, peaky conditions provided a solid start to competition with prevailing south winds testing competitors as the day progressed. With men's Round of 104 and 96, plus women's Round of 40 finishing in their entirety, top seeds are now set to make their debuts in Huntington Beach.

Every heat win earns a post-heat interview and some Got Milk? cash money for Gabriel Vargas and company. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Gabriel Arturo Vargas Goes Next Level to Close Out Opening Day

Peru's talented Gabriel Arturo Vargas went next level in his Round of 96, Heat 15 debut with an impeccable 15.66 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Vargas' early surge in Barbados to close out the year looked to give the Peruvian confidence, and a seed into this event, as he blasted a day's best 8.33 (out of a possible 10) on his razor-sharp forehand attack.

"To get my backup score and then that 8-point ride in the first few minutes felt amazing. It gave me some confidence to just do my surfing and I'm glad I adjusted well from warm Barbados to here because it's freezing (laughs)," Vargas said. "I had to make heats in Barbados to earn my spot here so I'm happy that I did that. Now I just want to keep going here."

Rey Hernandez's (MEX) timing and power provided a backhand clinic. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Mexican Duo Rey Hernandez and Jhony Corzo Deliver Dynamic Debuts

With Mexico's recent surge among the WSL ranks, Rey Hernandez and Jhony Corzo have been in the mix throughout the last decade from the Pro Juniors and now to the QS full-time. Hernandez showcased his backhand power in Huntington Beach's punchy, afternoon conditions to post an excellent 8.17 (out of a possible 10) as he looks to make a push in 2025/2026.

"I feel stoked to be back here in Huntington and competing. Last year I was an alternate and the waves are really fun today so I'm stoked to be here," Hernandez said. "I'm excited that it's the first event of the year and I'm just staying focused. In the beginning of the heat I was looking for a good one. I had priority and I saw that wave so I just wanted to do my best surfing on it, and got to do three big turns so I was stoked."

Jhony Corzo (MEX) earned a much-needed heat win to start his 2025/2026 season. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Corzo's ISA Gold Medal winning backhand attack was on full display, posting one of the day's best heat totals of a 12.90. The long-time QS threat, Corzo, looks to make his breakthrough this year and has early momentum to build from after setting the tone with a Round of 96 heat win.

"A heat win always gives you a lot of confidence. I'm stoked to find myself out there and I felt in rhythm," Corzo said. "I think that's a good start for me and I haven't had that headspace in awhile. I've put a lot of pressure on myself the last few years but I've changed some things up. I'm working with Brad Gerlach and he gives me plenty of confidence and just to believe in myself has been a block. I've just put that aside and I just want to surf."

Kaydn Persidok (USA) stole the show in women's debuts. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Kadyn Persidok Punches Through to Top Seeds

A dynamic showing from rising QS contender Kaydn Persidok pushed the scale in women's debuts with a brilliant 13.50 heat total. Persidok was able to find her moments to strike, posting a round-best 7.33, and showed her experience from the 2024/2025 season is quickly paying dividends in early success.

"It felt really good to get a good score. I knew I had a few medium-range scores and then the heat was closing and I was still in first place," Persidok said. "But I thought why not try to get something better. I'm on a CI Pro and some magic Futures Fins. I'm super thankful for my whole family, especially my dad, I couldn't have won that heat without him and all the other girls in this contest are just amazing so I'm excited to compete against them."

Taylor Stacy (USA) took over her Round of 40 debut. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Taylor Stacy Stamps Her Authority to Start 2025/2026

One of the proven San Clemente, Calif., contenders, Taylor Stacy made her presence known on opening day in Huntington Beach. Stacy held a solid lead heading into the final minutes over Zoe Panettiere before Panettiere took over. But, the QS threat, Stacy, responded with a powerful forehand combination on her rail to post a 7.10 and storm toward the top seeds with a Round of 40 heat win.

"Getting that 7.00 definitely helps the confidence. I couldn't really hear so when I found out I got the score I was stoked," Stacy said. "I'm still cruising as far as contests go. Just going event by event since I'm still in school. But it's great to keep my feet in the wax at these events and try to make some heats."

Plus, heat wins from Ava Wagester and Kaia Howard kickstarted their season with early success into the top-seeded Round of 32.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. PT for a likely 8:00 a.m. PT start.