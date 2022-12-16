2022 Vans Pipe Masters

Vans, the original action sports brand and icon of creative exploration, is proud to present the Vans Pipe Masters event, December 8-20, 2022, on the North Shore of Oahu. The reimagined Vans Pipe Masters marks a new chapter for the iconic wave and contest. This year's specialty will showcase 60 of Vans' handpicked men and women surfers who represent the most exciting barrel riders and aerialists from around the world.

Vans is committed to uplifting the North Shore community and driving cultural progression and inclusion. 50% of Vans Pipe Masters' invitees are from Hawaii, showcasing the depth of surf talent within the region. Vans also upholds and values equity, with equal prize purses awarded to both men's and women's categories and through uplifting female surfers and their stories throughout the event.

Looking to the next 50 years, Vans Pipe Masters aims to inspire the future of surfing with an innovative contest and judging format that recognizes progression, disruption, and radical expression.

The contest is a leaderboard style event with all competitors surfing in three rounds in search of their top three highest scored rides. The top four male and top four female surfers with the highest total scores will advance to the finals for a chance to win a portion of the $420k prize purse.

As a brand rooted in youth culture, Vans understands our responsibility to protect the environment for future generations, naturally positioning sustainability at the forefront of the Vans Pipe Masters. This year, Vans will partner with Sustainable Coastlines of Hawaii for the event's on-site waste diversion program. In addition, Vans will host a community day on the West Side of Oahu that will focus on providing sustainable education and giveback initiatives to native Hawaiian communities in partnership with Na Kama Kai, Sustainable Coastlines of Hawaii, and North Shore Community Land Trust.

Highlighting a talented line up of established and up-and-coming surfers, Vans will release a content series in partnership with Stab Magazine that includes the "Women of Pipeline," exploring every generation of female surfers that are making a mark on progressing the sport, as well as short films on why Pipeline is the best air wave in the world, and a look at the history and evolution of Pipe Masters.