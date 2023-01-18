- WSL / Neri
NewsAsia

Competitors Arrive in The Philippines Ahead of Inaugural La Union International Pro

Over 120 of Asia's next crop of up and coming surfer's have arrived in the Philippines ahead of the inaugural La Union International Pro which is set to kick off tomorrow at The Point at Urbiztondo Beach in San Juan. The event comprises a Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 event and a Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event with all competitors looking to earn points for a spot on the WSL World Longboard Tour and Challenger Series respectively.

Urbiztondo Beach Urbiztondo Beach - WSL / Tim Hain

Two surfers who come into the event as ones to watch are Filipino pair Nilbie Blancada (PHL) and John Mark Tokong (PHL) who both have a lot of experience competing in La Union. The last time an international event ran in the Philippines, the Siargao International Surfing Cup, the pair claimed victory, showing they have what it takes when competing on home soil. With 3000 QS points up for grabs, other competitors have a huge chance at rocketing up the rankings and in with a shot at Challenger Series qualification.

"I'm really excited and so happy that there is another WSL event here in the Philippines and especially that it's in La Union," Tokong said. "I've competed here before and spent a bit of time here so it is all really familiar for me and I'm feeling comfortable. It's a really beautiful place with such caring and kind locals so it's a great place for an event. The last event in the Philippines was at my home break and I won it, so I'm feeling pretty confident heading into this event. I'm just looking forward to the action getting underway in the next few days - it should be pumping."

John-Mark Tokong John-Mark Tokong. - WSL / Tim Hain

The event has also attracted over 40 of Asia's best up and coming longboard competitors who are all looking to take a spot on the 2023 WSL World Longboard Tour. The perfect peeling waves at Urbiztondo Beach will offer up great sections for long nose-rides and traditional longboard manoeuvres.

With a promising forecast on hand, event directors are confident competition will get a start tomorrow with either the QS or LQS event.

Urbiztondo Beach Urbiztondo Beach - WSL / Tim Hain

The 2023 La Union International Pro QS 3,000 and LQS 1,000 will run at The Point, Urbiztondo Beach in La Union, Philippines, from January 20 - 26.

Asia

- WSL / Mike Eijansantos
Inaugural La Union International Pro to Launch 2023 WSL Asia Regional Tours

The Point at Urbiztondo Beach, San Juan, to Host Men's and Women's QS 3,000 as well as LQS 1,000 -- Longboard Event to Help Decide Asia

- WSL / Tim Hain
Highlights: Winner's Crowned at 2022 Taiwan Open of Surfing

Watch all the action from finals day as Jarvis Earle and Nanaho Tsuzuki claim the biggest wins of their careers.

1:00
- WSL / Tim Hain
Highlights: Semifinalists Decided at Taiwan Open of Surfing

The stage has been set for Finals Day at Jinzun Harbour.

1:39
- WSL / Tim Hain
Highlights: Field Narrowed at Taiwan Open of Surfing

Another big day of competition sees the final 16 surfers decided at Jinzun Harbour.

1:51
- WSL / Tim Hain
Highlights: Men's Action Heats Up at Jinzun Harbour

THe field is narrowed in pumping conditions on Day 4 of the Taiwan Open of Surfing.

1:42

News

- WSL / Matt Dunbar
Boost Mobile and World Surf League Continue Strong Connection Into 2023 Australian Leg of Events

Boost Mobile Will Be The Telecommunications Category Partner Across Four Major Events And Continue As Title Partner of Gold Coast Pro at

- WSL / Hughes
World Surf League and SHISEIDO Expand Global Partnership for 2023

SHISEIDO Expands Partnership as the Official Suncare of WSL and Global WSL Sustainability Partner

- WSL / Brian Salce
Austin Neumann Prepares To Hold Down Homecourt At SLO CAL Open At Pismo Beach

The Pismo Beach local looks to breakthrough at home with the upgraded QS 3,000 and some of the region's heavy-hitters coming to town

2:12
- WSL / Heff
Welcome To The 2023 WSL Championship Tour

Fully-combined Tour Schedule, Revamped Format, and Equal Prize Money Continues

- WSL
Best Of John John Florence At Pipeline

2x World Champ, John John Florence is back from injury and looking to start another World Title campaign with a win at the Billabong Pro

11:11

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download