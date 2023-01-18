Competitors Arrive in The Philippines Ahead of Inaugural La Union International Pro

Over 120 of Asia's next crop of up and coming surfer's have arrived in the Philippines ahead of the inaugural La Union International Pro which is set to kick off tomorrow at The Point at Urbiztondo Beach in San Juan. The event comprises a Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 event and a Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event with all competitors looking to earn points for a spot on the WSL World Longboard Tour and Challenger Series respectively.
Urbiztondo Beach - WSL / Tim Hain
Two surfers who come into the event as ones to watch are Filipino pair Nilbie Blancada (PHL) and John Mark Tokong (PHL) who both have a lot of experience competing in La Union. The last time an international event ran in the Philippines, the Siargao International Surfing Cup, the pair claimed victory, showing they have what it takes when competing on home soil. With 3000 QS points up for grabs, other competitors have a huge chance at rocketing up the rankings and in with a shot at Challenger Series qualification.
"I'm really excited and so happy that there is another WSL event here in the Philippines and especially that it's in La Union," Tokong said. "I've competed here before and spent a bit of time here so it is all really familiar for me and I'm feeling comfortable. It's a really beautiful place with such caring and kind locals so it's a great place for an event. The last event in the Philippines was at my home break and I won it, so I'm feeling pretty confident heading into this event. I'm just looking forward to the action getting underway in the next few days - it should be pumping."
John-Mark Tokong. - WSL / Tim Hain
The event has also attracted over 40 of Asia's best up and coming longboard competitors who are all looking to take a spot on the 2023 WSL World Longboard Tour. The perfect peeling waves at Urbiztondo Beach will offer up great sections for long nose-rides and traditional longboard manoeuvres.
With a promising forecast on hand, event directors are confident competition will get a start tomorrow with either the QS or LQS event.
Urbiztondo Beach - WSL / Tim Hain
The 2023 La Union International Pro QS 3,000 and LQS 1,000 will run at The Point, Urbiztondo Beach in La Union, Philippines, from January 20 - 26.
Competitors Arrive in The Philippines Ahead of Inaugural La Union International Pro
WSL
Over 120 of Asia's next crop of up and coming surfer's have arrived in the Philippines ahead of the inaugural La Union International Pro which is set to kick off tomorrow at The Point at Urbiztondo Beach in San Juan. The event comprises a Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 event and a Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event with all competitors looking to earn points for a spot on the WSL World Longboard Tour and Challenger Series respectively.Urbiztondo Beach - WSL / Tim Hain
Two surfers who come into the event as ones to watch are Filipino pair Nilbie Blancada (PHL) and John Mark Tokong (PHL) who both have a lot of experience competing in La Union. The last time an international event ran in the Philippines, the Siargao International Surfing Cup, the pair claimed victory, showing they have what it takes when competing on home soil. With 3000 QS points up for grabs, other competitors have a huge chance at rocketing up the rankings and in with a shot at Challenger Series qualification.
"I'm really excited and so happy that there is another WSL event here in the Philippines and especially that it's in La Union," Tokong said. "I've competed here before and spent a bit of time here so it is all really familiar for me and I'm feeling comfortable. It's a really beautiful place with such caring and kind locals so it's a great place for an event. The last event in the Philippines was at my home break and I won it, so I'm feeling pretty confident heading into this event. I'm just looking forward to the action getting underway in the next few days - it should be pumping."John-Mark Tokong. - WSL / Tim Hain
The event has also attracted over 40 of Asia's best up and coming longboard competitors who are all looking to take a spot on the 2023 WSL World Longboard Tour. The perfect peeling waves at Urbiztondo Beach will offer up great sections for long nose-rides and traditional longboard manoeuvres.
With a promising forecast on hand, event directors are confident competition will get a start tomorrow with either the QS or LQS event.Urbiztondo Beach - WSL / Tim Hain
The 2023 La Union International Pro QS 3,000 and LQS 1,000 will run at The Point, Urbiztondo Beach in La Union, Philippines, from January 20 - 26.
Asia
The Point at Urbiztondo Beach, San Juan, to Host Men's and Women's QS 3,000 as well as LQS 1,000 -- Longboard Event to Help Decide Asia
Watch all the action from finals day as Jarvis Earle and Nanaho Tsuzuki claim the biggest wins of their careers.
The stage has been set for Finals Day at Jinzun Harbour.
Another big day of competition sees the final 16 surfers decided at Jinzun Harbour.
THe field is narrowed in pumping conditions on Day 4 of the Taiwan Open of Surfing.
News
Boost Mobile Will Be The Telecommunications Category Partner Across Four Major Events And Continue As Title Partner of Gold Coast Pro at
SHISEIDO Expands Partnership as the Official Suncare of WSL and Global WSL Sustainability Partner
The Pismo Beach local looks to breakthrough at home with the upgraded QS 3,000 and some of the region's heavy-hitters coming to town
Fully-combined Tour Schedule, Revamped Format, and Equal Prize Money Continues
2x World Champ, John John Florence is back from injury and looking to start another World Title campaign with a win at the Billabong Pro