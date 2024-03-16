Finals Day Decided, Challengers Qualified on Day 6 of the Burton Automotive Pro & Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro QS 5000

MEREWETHER BEACH, Newcastle, NSW / Australia (Saturday, March 16, 2024) - A big shift in conditions did nothing to dampen the performances as Finals Day was decided today at the Burton Automotive Pro & Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event. With Challenger Series qualification on the line for the majority of the remaining surfers, every result mattered as the Rounds of 32 and Rounds of 16 were completed for both women and men in onshore three-to-four foot surf at Merewether Beach.

All available Challenger Series slots were determined for the Asia region, with Sara Wakita (JPN), Anon Matsuoka (JPN) and Olympic bronze medalist Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) locking in for the women and Kian Martin (SWE), Riaru Ito (JPN), Rinta Oooto (JPN), Joh Azuchi (JPN) and Olympian Hiroto Ohhara (JPN) for the men. Wakita, Matsuoka and Ito carry on in the event to determine final rankings and seeding.

Bronte Macaulay - WSL / Darren Anderson

As Rankings Shift, Defending Champion Bronte Macaulay Stands Strong

Powerful single turns were the formula for two-time event winner Bronte Macaulay (AUS) to take two big heat wins today and progress to her fifth SURFEST Finals Day. Having not competed since the final event of the 2023 Challenger Series in October, Macaulay is happy to be in her favourite place on Australia's East Coast to start preparing for the 2024 Challenger Series, which the Western Australian is already qualified for.

"I only won one Pro Junior and it was here at Newcastle," Macaulay said. "That really stands out as one of my top memories. When I was growing up as a junior I wasn't really at the top end of the rankings, I was kind of in the middle, so just to break through and get that was kind of special, and significant to me when I was younger. So to get three (wins) here would be epic."

In the Quarterfinals Macaulay will face Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualified surfer Saffi Vette (NZL), who made it through a massive heat where she eliminated local favourite Philippa Anderson (AUS) and fellow Olympic qualified surfer Sarah Baum (RSA), jumping seven places in the live rankings to sit within a qualifying position for the Challenger Series.

Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) and Holly Williams (AUS) also progressed into Finals Day, where they will battle with Vette for the final Challenger Series qualification spot available for the Australia / Oceania women after Anderson and Paige Hareb (NZL) virtually guaranteed two of the four available slots, despite being eliminated, while Rosie Smart (AUS) moved forward in the event to also likely solidify her qualifying position.

Rosie Smart - WSL / Darren Anderson

Smart advanced through a tight match against Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN), Sara Wakita (JPN) and Freya Prumm (AUS), though she couldn't find a score above a 0.73 (out of a possible 10) for the first 18 minutes of the 25 minute heat. Three strong backhand turns at the seven minute mark turned in a 6.67, but Smart still needed more. With the clock quickly winding down, the 19-year-old who made the Semifinals in the 2023 Nias Pro QS 5000, found a 5.27 to take the heat win and advance ahead of Wakita, leaving Tsuzuki in a precarious position and ending Prumm's qualification opportunities.

"I was so nervous going into that heat," Smart said. "I thought I was going to lose because I couldn't get a wave, but yeah, I got one. When I got that good result at Nias I was like, oh, I might actually be able to make Challenger. I'd really love to make it, this has been by far my best year on the QS, so it'd be so cool."

Tsuzuki didn't have to stay nervous for long, as the only surfer who could take away her Challenger Series qualification, Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN), came up in the next heat. Having posted the highest women's heat total of the event so far in the Round of 32, 14.83 (out of a possible 20), Nanaho was looking strong, but was eliminated by Macaulay and Williams, allowing Amuro to return to the Challenger Series, along with Anon Matsuoka (JPN) and Sara Wakita (JPN), who both progressed into the Quarterfinals.

Riaru Ito - WSL / Darren Anderson

Dream Run for Riaru Ito Sees the Japanese Upstart Climb the Rankings

In his first full season on the QS, Riaru Ito (JPN) has taken the rankings by storm. Today, he guaranteed his third QS 5000 Quarterfinal appearance of the season, having made Finals Day in both the Krui Pro and Nias Pro. Ito is competing in Newcastle for the very first time and is the last Asian man standing in the draw. Huge two-turn combos on his backhand earned two of the highest scores of the day, an 8.67 in the Round of 16 and a 7.00 in the Round of 32. Coming up against big names, the Japanese was able to maintain control for the majority of both heats surfed today.

"I was so lucky with my first wave, two turns, bang, bang, so good," Ito said. "It's my first time here and the waves are so good. I had a strong desire to build each heat, and I think that's what I've been able to do. Super happy."

So far Ito has climbed four places in the rankings, into No. 2, and has the potential to take the regional series win from current leader Kian Martin (SWE). His rise knocked Keijiro Nishi (JPN) out of position, a heartbreak considering Nishi had led the rankings for a large period of the season.

Oscar Berry - WSL / Paul Danovaro

Oscar Berry is All Attack in His Challenger Series Quest

Jarvis Earle (AUS) was the first surfer above the Australia / Oceania men's Challenger Series qualification line to fall out of the draw. After leading for the majority of his Round of 32 heat, the 2022 World Junior Champion dropped to second when Xavier Bryce (AUS) tweaked through a last minute air reverse to jump from third into first in the four-man heat, pushing Oscar Berry (AUS) into third. Needing to make the heat to keep his Challenger Series hopes alive, Berry caught a wave with 35 seconds on the clock, spinning through a forehand air reverse of his own, and moving into second to eliminate Earle, along with local wildcard Manning Gregory (AUS).

Berry had another late-heat comeback in the Round of 16 to progress ahead of former World No. 5 Morgan Cibilic (AUS) and eliminate current Australia / Oceania rankings leader Dakoda Walters (AUS) and Dylan Moffat (AUS). Entering the event in No. 7 on the rankings, Berry is potentially the most hungry competitor in the draw to secure a place on the 2024 Challenger Series.

"It definitely didn't feel comfortable, but it was nice when I heard I went to the lead, I was pretty tripping," Berry said. "It's getting pretty real now. Coming into the last event down at Avoca I was starting to slip and had two pretty poor results back-to-back. I came into these last two events wanting to attack and go fast and surf hard and just try to be myself a bit more and I feel like I've been able to do that pretty well."

Dane Henry - WSL / Darren Anderson

17-year-old Dane Henry (AUS) brought some of his freesurfing antics into the event, landing a hyper-critical backhand air reverse to earn the highest single wave score of the event so far, a 9.50. Too low on the rankings to qualify, Henry's surge nevertheless guarantees a good seed for next season, when he will no doubt come on strong. Winter Vincent (AUS) remains the only surfer in the draw able to cause an upset in the Australia / Oceania men's rankings, the final standings of which will be confirmed tomorrow.

Though Alister Reginato (AUS) took a loss in the Round of 16, it wasn't before first putting on a dominant display of power surfing to earn the highest two wave total of the event so far, 15.97. Sitting at No. 2 on the Australia / Oceania QS regional rankings coming into the event, the 23-year-old was confident that he'd be returning to the Challenger Series in 2024 but was hoping to take the regional rankings win. Dakoda Walters (AUS) was also eliminated in the same round, maintaining the lead over Reginato, but defending event winner Joel Vaughan (AUS) is gaining ground as he heads into another Finals Day.

The 2024 Burton Automotive Pro & Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro QS 5000 will run from March 11 - 17, 2024.