Field Narrows on Day Five of The Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000

The field has been narrowed on Day 5 of the 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 with the completion of the men's Round of 64 and women's Round of 32. Jinzun continued to deliver fun surf with clean waves in the two-to-three-foot range on Day 5 of the competition.

Kana Nakashio (JPN) was the standout performer of Day 5, earning a heat total of 12.67 (out of a possible 20) in the first 10 minutes of her match-up to take a convincing win and book a spot in the Round of 16. Nakashio looked smooth and powerful on the Jinzun rights as she eyes off her sixth Finals Day appearance this season.

"I am really happy with my wave results. I am so happy to get a 7.17 for that one turn! The wave stood up really well, and so I could hit it well. I tried to do an air because I was inspired by Sierra Kerr two heats before. I will do my best in the next round!"

Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) and Sumomo Sato (JPN) represented Japan well; each claiming heat wins in the Round of 32 to move one step closer to Finals Day. Tsuzuki is currently leading the WSL Asia regional rankings, while Sato is sitting in fifth, meaning another solid result this week in Taiwan will go a long way toward securing their spots on the Challenger Series in 2025.

Fresh off an opening-round elimination in the Philippines, Philippa Anderson (AUS) was able to find some redemption in the Round of 32 here in Taiwan, taking a solid heat win at Jinzun Harbor. Anderson looked to be in good touch with the long left-handers, nailing a number of backside snaps to post the second-highest heat total of the day with an 11.50.

"I was really disappointed to get knocked first heat in the Philippines, so it feels great to have that win," Anderson said. "I actually changed my flight to get here earlier, so I've been here for a week and a half, which has been nice. I always joke about maybe retiring, as I've been doing it for so long, but I am so blessed to be able to do this, and I still feel fit and have great support at home from our community, and I'm just so competitive and love it so I have a bit more in me. I am so keen to make the Challenger Series as it starts in Newcastle next year."

Another veteran who claimed an impressive win was Freya Prumm (AUS), whose experience showed as she dispatched the reigning event winner Sara Wakita (JPN). Prumm is looking to continue her run and back up her recent Quarterfinal finish in the Philippines as she looks to book a spot in the 2025 Challenger Series.

Current Australia / Oceania regional rankings leader Sierra Kerr (AUS) was able to claim a come-from-behind win to continue her campaign here in Taiwan, while Willow Hardy (AUS) was another up-and-comer who stood out, posting the second-highest two-wave total of the round with a 12.06.

Olympic Bronze Medalist Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) is no stranger to the waves at Jinzun Harbor, having won a World Junior Title here in 2019. Unfortunately for the former CT surfer, she was given an interference in her Round of 32 matchup and was unable to continue her campaign in Taiwan.

The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County, Taiwan, from November 9 - 16, 2024.