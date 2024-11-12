It was a short day of competition for Day 3 of the 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000. Strong wind forced an early finish to competition with only four heats of the men's Round of 96 running at Jinzun Harbor.
The day saw four dominant heats for the Australian contingent of surfers, with seven of the eight progressing surfers hailing from the land down under. Marlon Harrison (AUS) was the standout on Day 3, posting the highest heat total of the day with his powerful and progressive approach.
Former Championship Tour competitor Josh Kerr (AUS) continued his run, progressing into the Round of 64 with the second-highest heat total of the day.
Takuya Hongo (JPN) was the lone Japanese competitor to progress through his Round of 96 heat, finishing runner-up to Kerr.
With lighter winds forecast for the coming days, it's looking likely that there will be more favourable conditions for competition, which will allow for a big day of heats tomorrow.
The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County, Taiwan, from November 9 - 16, 2024.
Strong Wind Forces Short Day of Competiton at Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000
WSL
It was a short day of competition for Day 3 of the 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000. Strong wind forced an early finish to competition with only four heats of the men's Round of 96 running at Jinzun Harbor.
The day saw four dominant heats for the Australian contingent of surfers, with seven of the eight progressing surfers hailing from the land down under. Marlon Harrison (AUS) was the standout on Day 3, posting the highest heat total of the day with his powerful and progressive approach.
Former Championship Tour competitor Josh Kerr (AUS) continued his run, progressing into the Round of 64 with the second-highest heat total of the day.
Takuya Hongo (JPN) was the lone Japanese competitor to progress through his Round of 96 heat, finishing runner-up to Kerr.
With lighter winds forecast for the coming days, it's looking likely that there will be more favourable conditions for competition, which will allow for a big day of heats tomorrow.
The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County, Taiwan, from November 9 - 16, 2024.
Australia/Oceania
Super Fun Waves on Offer at Jinzun Harbor allows for a Huge Day and Sees the Completion of 20 Men's Heats.
Women's Round of 48 Completed in Taiwan as Olive Hardy Top Scores on Day 2 of Competiton.
Jinzun Harbor Delivers Fun Waves For Day 1 of Competition as Aussie Duo Kerr and Walters Dominate Opening Round and Day 1 Sees Completion
Over 150 of Asia Pacific's Best Up and Comers Set Their Sights on Jinzun Harbor -- Event Window to Run From November 9 - 16.
Career-Best QS Results for All Four Australian Finalists, Including Runners-Up Charli Hately and Xavier Huxtable
News
Best clips from Gabriel Medina, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Yago Dora, and Italo Ferreira over the 2024 Championship Tour
Filipe Toledo's unanimous 10-point ride heard around the world at the 2017 Corona Open J-Bay. Rewind and watch one of the greatest waves
Kirra Pinkerton claimed her maiden Super Girl Surf Pro cape over an in-form Sanoa Dempfle-Olin.
An outstanding weekend for Kirra Pinkerton pushed atop the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro pres. by Jersey Mike's Subs podium over Sanoa