Strong Wind Forces Short Day of Competiton at Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000

It was a short day of competition for Day 3 of the 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000. Strong wind forced an early finish to competition with only four heats of the men's Round of 96 running at Jinzun Harbor.

The day saw four dominant heats for the Australian contingent of surfers, with seven of the eight progressing surfers hailing from the land down under. Marlon Harrison (AUS) was the standout on Day 3, posting the highest heat total of the day with his powerful and progressive approach.

Former Championship Tour competitor Josh Kerr (AUS) continued his run, progressing into the Round of 64 with the second-highest heat total of the day.

Takuya Hongo (JPN) was the lone Japanese competitor to progress through his Round of 96 heat, finishing runner-up to Kerr.

With lighter winds forecast for the coming days, it's looking likely that there will be more favourable conditions for competition, which will allow for a big day of heats tomorrow.

The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County, Taiwan, from November 9 - 16, 2024.

