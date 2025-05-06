Women's Finals Day Contenders Emerge Alongside Men's Debut Standouts at TOA Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) TOA Pro, a Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 2,000, powered through opening day action in two-to-three foot waves at Tahiti's beach break of Paparā. Men's Round of 72 set the tone before women's Round of 32 and Quarterfinals put on a showcase of high-performance surfing in the building swell to tip the scale. Now, top-seeded men await their debut as the women's Semifinalists are set.

The region's 2025 Challenger Series front-running qualifier, Eweleiula Wong, went to work in her 2025/2026 QS debut with a 16.90 heat total in the Quarterfinals.

Reigning Regional Winner Eweleiula Wong Takes Over Opening Day

One of Hawaiʻi's perennial Challenger Series qualification threats, Eweleiula Wong wasted no time reestablishing herself as the reigning Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui QS Regional victor. Wong's convincing Round of 32 heat win led to an incredible showing in the Quarterfinals as she posted a 9.00 (out of a possible 10) and 16.90 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Wong now eyes her first Finals Day of the new season ahead of the 2025 Challenger Series start.

"I just knew it was a good wave so I just made sure I was in the right position. I didn't think it'd be a 9.00 since I bogged on the first turn but I'm stoked," said Wong. "This is my first time to Tahiti and the waves are super fun. This is the most fun I've had since I've been here. Hopefully it stays like this and gets more consistent."

Fresh off a WSL Europe QS Regional win and posting a 9.25 and 8.25 in her TOA Pro debut, Tya Zebrowski is back in home waters and thriving.

Tahiti's Own Tya Zebrowski Sets the Scale Early

Tahiti's own Tya Zebrowski made her breakthrough to the surfing world in 2024 after a decimating a wildcard opportunity at the EDP Ericeira Pro Challenger Series event that took her to the Final. The now 14-year-old, went on to recently claim the WSL Europe QS Regional win but returned home for the TOA Pro and unleashed an incredible showing. Zebrowski's precision and variety of maneuvers posted a 17.50 heat total in her Round of 32 heat before another dominant win in her Quarterfinal heat.

The Tahitian was just getting into the QS the last time the event ran and now Aelan Vaast is in decimating form heading into Finals Day.

Aelan Vaast Sparks Brilliance in Return to Paparā

One of Tahiti's proven contenders, Aelan Vaast is back in home waters competing for the first since this event ran in 2020 and wasting now time showcasing her power. Vaast stormed through the Round of 32 and Quarterfinals with heat wins, posting a 14.10 heat total in the Quarterfinals alongside fellow Tahitian Takihei Ellacott - eliminating regional standout Zoe McDougall (HAW). Vaast, along with her brother, Kauli, now compete in the Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui following time among the WSL Europe contingent.

"That was a really tough heat. I surfed with one of my really good friends Takihei (Ellacott) and I know Zoe (McDougall) is really good," said Vaast. "Everyone got so many scores and even though it was tricky, everyone had good scores. It's so nice to have this contest back for the first time since 2020. Last time it was my first QS and Pro Junior and it's just so good to be home and be here competing."

Plus, an in-form Nora Liotta posted back-to-back heat wins as well to storm toward a Finals Day showing.

After Hauroa Maotui's opening 6.00, he was all but secured into the Round of 64. But, a last-second backside air-reverse took him soaring to a heat win.

Hauroa Maiotui Leads the Charge Towards Men's Top Seeds

The men's Round of 72 kicked off the day's action with Tahiti's own looking to storm toward the top-seeded Round of 64.

Hauroa Maiotui found his opportunities to strike in the smaller conditions to open with a 6.00 alongside compatriot Teiva Tetahio (PYF) locking in a 6.50. But, Maiotui wasn't done and had a heat win in his sights. The last ten seconds provided for Maiotui's air game to shine, throwing an air-reverse to post a 6.90 and take the heat win.

"I hurt my foot on the rock before my heat so I was a little nervous. But, I got a good one on the first exchange which got me comfortable," said Maiotui. "I kept the rhythm and got a lot of waves, and got my last one ten seconds before the horn. I was so stoked for that and onto the next."

Also, Cash Berzolla, Haumana Ateni and Heifara Tahutini Jnr. all took debut Round of 72 heat wins and now prepare for the region's top talents.

Event organizers have called competition OFF for the day tomorrow, Wednesday, May 7, and will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. TAHT on Thursday, May 8, to determine a possible 8:00 a.m. TAHT start for the men's Round of 64.