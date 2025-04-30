Who's In: TOA Pro

- WSL / Tony Heff
A fresh start is in the sights of Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui's QS contenders for the start of the 2025/2026 season at the TOA Pro in Paparā. Starting May 5 through 10, a pivotal start toward 2026 Challenger Series qualification will unravel with 2,000 points on the line.

Who will be on site looking to do damage in their season debut? Here's a glimpse.

Women's Final: Eweleiula Wong's Maiden QS Win Realized at The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro
1:19
A showdown of Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's premier QS contenders ended in elation for Eweleiula Wong to claim her first-ever QS win in pumping Sunset Beach conditions.
Eweleiula Wong

The reigning Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui QS Regional champ is ready to start her title defense in Tahiti. Wong's massive breakthrough year included a win at Sunset Beach, a Semifinal and Quarterfinal results at the Super Girl Surf Pro events and now prepares to fend off an elite QS field before taking to the Challenger Series.

Zoe McDougall Claims Long-Awaited Win in Home Waters at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro
1:41
One of the North Shore's own Zoe McDougall earned her maiden QS win in home waters with a sensational Final, earning an 8.20 and 7.50 for her first QS win since 2018.
Zoe McDougall

A perennial QS threat, McDougall realized her goal of winning a QS at home and did it in convincing fashion at Haleʻiwa. Now, McDougall sets her eyes on back-to-back wins and catapult herself atop the rankings to start the new season with a return to the Challenger Series up for grabs by season's end. McDougall has a sight advantage over her fellow Hawaiʻi contingent as one of the few who have competed at Paparā.

Round of 64: Kauli Vaast Stay Golden with 9.50 Start at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro
1:08
The Tahitian charger put on a clinic with his backhand attack to post a 9.50 and 16.50 heat total in the Round of 64 debut after getting in as an alternate.
Kauli Vaast

An Olympic Gold Medal now to his name, Vaast returns to the QS in hopes of representing the Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui region on the 2026 Challenger Series. Vaast already has a Pro Junior victory to his name at Paparā and a runner-up in the QS. But, he will have his eyes set on one better in a massive return.

Finn McGill finds his long-awaited moment, victorious at Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro
1:40
The perennial QS threat, Finn McGill, emerged with his maiden QS win at the Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro in defining fashion over Shion Crawford.
Finn McGill

McGill returns to Tahiti after conquering his first QS and qualifying for the Challenger Series at Rangiroa and now looks for more to start a fresh year. The 25-year-old North Shore standout, McGill looks to showcase his power and progression at the beach break of Paparā before heading to Australia alongside his fellow regional qualifiers.

Semifinals: Kiara Goold Goes All In, First-Ever QS Final
1:46
The 14-year-old Tahitian makes it the youngest Super Girl Surf Pro Final in history as she looks for a maiden QS victory.
Kiara Goold

Tahiti's newest emerging threat behind the likes of Kohai and Heimiti Fierro, Kiara Goold finished No. 4 on the QS in her first full year among the contenders and earned a wildcard for the 2025 Challenger Series. This will mark Goold's first opportunity at a QS in home waters of her young career and looks to bring the event title back to Tahiti.

Rookie Phenom Eli Hanneman Sends 3x World Champ Medina To Elimination Round
2:18
Maui's latest addition to the CT, Eli Hanneman, took over his Opening Round battle with three-time World Champ Gabriel Medina and South Africa's Matthew McGillvray. Despite McGillvray's excellent 8.33, Hanneman found a Sunset Beach gem for tube time and took over the heat win with just moments remaining. Now, Hanneman and McGillvray enjoy the day off while Medina must overcome the Elimination Round.
Eli Hanneman

Maui's latest CT qualifier looks to return to world's best after falling off Tour his Rookie year in 2024, but Hanneman's explosive surfing is something to keep an eye on at the TOA Pro. The 22-year-old's prolific 2023 year showcased his competitive potential with wins at the Local Motion Surf Into Summer QS before storming the Challenger Series and winning the US Open of Surfing and a Semifinal at Saquarema to secure his qualification to the CT. Now, Hanneman looks to keep the jersey work active ahead of the Challenger Series in Tahiti.

Vaihitimahana Inso Earns Maiden QS Victory In Home Waters At Local Motion Surf Into Summer
2:19
A back and forth Final ensued with Ala Moana Bowl local Vaihitimahana Inso claiming her first QS in Hawaiian waters after a dominant performance posted an 8.10 and 8.50 in comeback fashion over defending event winner Keala Tomoda-Bannert.
Vaihitimahana Inso

One of South Shore's newest threats made her statement in 2024 with a maiden QS win in home waters at Ala Moana Bowls and now, Inso looks to start the year strong. The 17-year-old's breakthrough year sent her to No. 3 on the regional rankings and now she also looks to make noise among the elite contenders vying for a spot on the 2026 CT.

Check out these competitors and more at the TOA Pro beginning May 5 through 10.

