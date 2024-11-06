Who's In: U.S. Air Force Super Surf Pro presented by Jersey Mike's Subs Stacked Cast

The coast-to-coast action continues in 2024 with the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro presented by Jersey Mike's Subs. After over a decade of Super Girl events in Oceanside, ASA Entertainment brought the women's empowerment movement to the East Coast and returns once more for a fourth year. Former event victors include 2023 WSL World Champion Caroline Marks, recent 2024 rookie Alyssa Spencer, and defending winner Keala Tomoda-Bannert. Who will add their name to the growing, illustrious list in 2024? Here's a glimpse of who's coming to Jacksonville Beach, Florida, November 8 through 10.

A near-perfect showing from Keala Tomoda-Bannert earned her a first-ever U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro win over Nora Liotta. The win earns Tomoda-Bannert the 2023/2024 Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS Regional title and secures her spot into the 2024 Challenger Series.

The defending victor is back after already notching two Final appearances on the QS in 2024, recently finished runner-up at Sunset Beach as she returns looking to keep the Super Girl cape on her back. Tomoda-Bannert became the Hawaiian to claim a Super Girl title since Carissa Moore in 2018 at Oceanside. Now, the Kauai competitor has her sights on keeping the rhythm and surfing on the East Coast once again.

The perennial QS threat Leilani McGonagle notched her second major QS win in the Caribbean after besting Chelsea Tuach to claim 3,000 points. Now, McGonagle looks for another big result at the Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro.

Leilani McGonagle and Eweleiula Wong Eye Back-to-Back QS Wins

Both Hawaii/Tahiti Nui and North America are fresh off events in Puerto Rico and Sunset Beach, Hawaii, respectively. Competitors were treated to pumping conditions at both venues with more swell on tap for Jacksonville Beach as Leilani McGonagle and Eweleiula Wong are fresh off wins.

McGonagle bested fellow QS threat, former Championship Tour competitor, Chelsea Tuach in solid conditions at the La Marginal Pro held at Arecibo's reef break of El Rastrail. For Wong, the Hawaiian decimated a stacked field that led to a Final clash with Tomoda-Bannert, Moana Jones Wong, and Kiara Goold. The win sent Wong to the No.1 spot on the rankings coming into Jacksonville Beach as McGonagle pushed her way to No. 2. Now both look for more success and their maiden Super Girl cape.

Maui's leading woman Nora Liotta started off her Haleiwa surge with a solid 15.10 heat total and is pressure-free in the last event of the 2023/2024 season.

The 2023 event runner-up Nora Liotta makes her big return to the Jacksonville Beach Pier after a maiden season among the Challenger Series elite. One of Maui's newest threats, the 20-year-old currently sits at No. 7 on the rankings with plenty of momentum to be found on the East Coast.

The current North America No. 3 Kirra Pinkerton already has one QS win in 2024 and returns to Jacksonville Beach looking for more.

Last year's Semifinalist Kirra Pinkerton is back with unfinished business and eyes down her second QS 3000 win of the 2024/2025 season. After an equal 17th in Oceanside, Pinkerton returned to jersey in strong form to earn a Quarterfinal appearance at the La Marginal QS 3000 which helped keep her in the Top 5. Now, the 22-year-old prepares to keep her rhythm going in familiar waters

Jacksonville's own Lanea Mons lit up the lineup to post an excellent 8.00 single-wave score and 15.00 heat total as she looks to return to the Final back-to-back years.

Jacksonville Beach's own Lanea Mons proved she's one to watch among the QS contingent after a brilliant win in the Outer Banks earlier this season - her first-ever QS win. Mons hones in her training at the very pier where the Super Girl will run and has the beaches community behind her in full force.

These top-tier women will face off with their fellow regional threats all weekend until only one emerges victorious.

The event begins Friday, November 8 through 10 with a live broadcast beginning on Saturday, November 9. Watch LIVE at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, or WSL YouTube channel.