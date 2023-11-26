Opening Day Swell Surges, High-Performance Showcases Delivered at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro

Opening day of The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro, a Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000, fired into action with solid, eight-to-ten foot conditions on offer to start the day. The swell held firm throughout the day and provided moments of magic for the men's Round of 96 and Round of 64, Heats 1 - 4. Women's competition was called OFF for the day.

Haleiwa's hometown hero, Shion Crawford, debuted with opening day's best performance including an 8.00 and 14.00 heat total.

Closing out the day in excellent form, Haleiwa's own Shion Crawford posted the day's best performance in his Round of 64, Heat 4 debut. Crawford's relentless forehand attack provided an 8.00 (out of a possible 10) and 14.00 (out of a possible 20) heat total at his home break. Now, the emerging threat awaits his Round of 32 bout and will look for back-to-back wins.

"It was pretty fun, I got a couple waves and made it through that heat so I'm stoked," said Crawford. "It kind of cleaned up a bit too so that was nice for my heat. Now I'll just recover and just have no expectations. Just go into my next heat and don't think too far."

Seeded competitors including reigning Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS Regional victor Jackson Bunch, QS veteran Shayden Pacarro, and rising threat Diego Ferri also earned key wins.

The former CT elite and Maui standout, Dusty Payne, dished out an excellent 8.25 in his Round of 96 debut.

Maui's standout Dusty Payne put on a showcase throughout opening day. Payne's incredible win here in 2014 helped pave the way to his Championship Tour (CT) qualification and showed he still has his world-class forehand today, earning an excellent 8.25. But, the former CT elite competitor has his eyes set on more at Haleiwa.

"It's just one wave and I know I'll need a lot more of those to do what I need to do here, but it's good to get a good start" said Payne. "Haleiwa is a special place. I grew up doing a lot of contests here and it always has a special place in my heart. Once I grew up and surfed the outside and found out how good of a wave it is, I'm just so grateful to be here."

Fellow Maui competitors Levi Young and Kai Lennyalso earned impressive wins in their Round of 96 and await their Round of 64 bouts.

Torrey Meister (HAW) showcased his experience at Haleiwa with a commanding heat win. - WSL / Tony Heff

QS veteran and big wave charger, Torrey Meister, matched Payne's excellent showing, boasting an 8.25 of his own, and notched a 13.85 (out of a possible 20) heat total as the highest heat total of the Round of 96. Meister didn't get the result he was after at the O'Neill Cold Water Classic and brought some of that fire to the hallow ground of Haleiwa where he looks to add a few more heat wins to his name.

"It's so fun out there and it's really cool to do an event at Haleiwa," said Meister. "I think the last year I was out was 2019 so it's been a long time. I was doing the Cold Water Classic and saw Haleiwa, and saw it would be like this so I got here. This swell is way bigger than predicted and hopefully it hangs around for a few more days to get some more fun surf."

Meister is joined into the Round of 64 by Legend Chandler, Makai McNamara, Koa Smith, Diesel Storm Butts, Love Hodel, Steve Roberson, Kingston Panebianco, Gavin Klein, Cody Robinson and Luan Nogues after each earned big debut wins in the Round of 96.

Event organizers will reconvene for a 7:00 a.m. HST call to determine a possible 8:00 a.m. HST start.

The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro will run on the best three days of the event window beginning November 26 - December 7.