North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Contenders Set to Clash at U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro

Opening day of the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro, a North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui co-sanctioned Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000, is set with some of surfing's rising stars ready to take on the Jacksonville Beach Pier arena. A pivotal stop for both North America and Hawaii/Tahiti competitors, this event provides 3,000 points to the victor toward 2024 Challenger Series qualification where competitors then go on to compete for a chance to qualify for the Championship Tour (CT). For Hawaii/Tahiti Nui competitors, only two events remain for the women in attendance and the region's top-tier contenders are ready to rise to the occasion.

Currently at No. 8 on the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui rankings, Puamakamae DeSoto looks to kick it up a notch in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where she earned Semifinal finish in 2022. DeSoto's drive remains steadfast by staying in the moment and returns to a familiar venue that she shares a special connection with in Jax Beach. The U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro begins November 10 - 12 and will be LIVE November 11 - 12.

Puamakamae DeSoto finished with a Semifinal appearance in 2022 that helped clinch her No. 2 ranking on the 2022/2023 Hawaii/Tahiti Nui rankings. Now, DeSoto enters this event in need of a similar result, currently at No. 8, but remains in the moment with the pressure to the side. The 18-year-old's connection with Jacksonville Beach goes beyond the competition and now returns to a familiar venue as an inspiration to the young women coming to watch the event.

"I've always loved Jacksonville from the first year I went and it wasn't co-sanctioned, and I went up just to experience it," said DeSoto. "It was the first time I experienced an actual signing crowd because we didn't get that in Hawaii. The crowd there was incredible so I'm excited to get back into that vibe there. I'm not used to being this far behind at this point [in the season], so I'm not trying to think too much on anything and I got the Semifinal last year, and I know I can perform on this wave."

Fresh off a victory at the Corona Saquarema Pro, Erin Brooks solidified herself among the 2024 Challenger Series contingent and now looks to keep that momentum alive in Jacksonville Beach while inspiring the next generation of young women. The U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro begins November 10 - 12 and will be LIVE November 11 - 12.

One of surfing's rising stars, Erin Brooks, earned her first major WSL victory at the Corona Saquarema Pro, the final Challenger Series event of 2023, and secured her place back among the Challenger Series elite in 2024 with that result. Now, Brooks looks to capitalize on more time in the jersey and continue finding her momentum while inspiring the next generation.

"Last year when I was here there were little girls on the beach with signs with my name on it and cute friendship bracelets, and that was one of the highlights of my year," said Brooks. "That's what the Super Girl is all about, to inspire young girls to enjoy surfing and just be active outside. I'm stoked on my win and that helped me requalify for the Challenger Series next year so this Super Girl is just for fun and I'm just going to surf as I normally would in my free surfs."

14-year-old Lanea Mons has her first full QS season underway and is starting to figure out the process from some of her CT-bound contingent and more. Jacksonville Beach's own Mons now prepares for the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro beginning November 10 - 12.

Jacksonville Beach's own Lanea Mons found her rhythm at the WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico and earned her first Final appearance. The 14-year-old, Mons, continues to build her confidence and experience at a young age around some of the region's best, and now finds herself becoming a contender among her fellow competitors.

"I'm looking forward to this event because the last two years I didn't perform the way I wanted to so I'm super excited for this year," said Mons. "It's super cool that I'm figuring it out. Something that helped was being heats with Sawyer [Lindbladd] and now she's on the Tour so I learned a lot from surfing against her. I'm super happy that I'm starting to find my flow and get more experience in heats."

These competitors will face the likes of current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Keala Tomoda-Bannert, reigning Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS Regional victor Moana Jones Wong, last year's event runner-up Bella Kenworthy, current North America No. 2 and Florida's own, Zoe Benedetto, former Super Girl Pro winner Samantha Sibley, 2023 standout Eweleiula Wong, and many more.

Event organizers will convene at 7:30 a.m. EST for a possible 8:00 a.m. EST start.

The U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro has an event window beginning November 10 - 12.