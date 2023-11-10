Rising Talents Shine on Opening Day at U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro

Opening day at the World Surf League (WSL) U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro, a North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui co-sanctioned Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000, unfolded with emerging threats making their presence known among QS contingent. Two-foot, clean conditions provided moments of opportunity for competitors to capitalize on and make their moves in the Round of 96, which finished in its entirety. Now, the stage is set for top-seeded competitors to debut and put opening day standouts to the test.

Huntington Beach, California's, Sara Freyre took control of her Round of 96 debut, earning an impressive 14.16 (out of a possible 20) on a dominant backhand attack. Freyre continues to find her form in WSL events this season, earning a Quarterfinal to start the 2023/2024 year before putting on a showcase at the Wallex US Open of Surfing among Challenger Series contenders, and now looks for more on the East Coast.

"I think it's really great that they have this Super Girl event to show these little girls that they can surf too and it's super exciting to see," said Freyre. "I was super stoked to find a few good lefts and get some combinations on just with it being a lot of one-turn waves. Doing all the events, it's a big learning process and being able to travel is such a great experience."

Florida's own Daya McCart found her rhythm right away, earning a 7.50 (out of a possible 10) utilizing her priority on a running lefthand gem with multiple backhand maneuvers. The Indialantic, Florida, competitor is right at home with her family support system to back her and looks for a solid result to further her young career.

"That left was so fun and it just kept coming so that was a fun heat," said McCart. "It feels good to get a good start like that and hopefully I can keep building from it. To have my family is amazing and it's great to have their support here. I'm really looking forward to tomorrow."

Growing up watching the Super Girl Pro series in her backyard of Oceanside, California, Reid Van Wagoner continues to find her footing in events and showcased her capabilities in challenging, late morning conditions. Van Wagoner eyes down her first major result among the QS contenders and looks to build upon her solid, 7.33 and 12.60 heat total moving forward into the Round of 64.

"It was kind of hard to find the right one, but once you found that little wedge it was really good," said Wagoner. "This is so amazing seeing all the girls come together at one contest. It's sunny, it's warm, you can't ask for much more. Every contest is a learning process for me and last year was a tougher year for me so I'm stoked to keep progressing and getting better at a higher level."

Adding their name to the top-seeded, Round of 64, Mathea Dempfle-Olin, Keanna Miller, Kaydn Persidok, Zoey Kaina, Victoria Duprat, Mya Kuzmovich, Brynn Gallagher, Auburn Hilley, Bailey Turner, Alana Lopez.

Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore brought her Moore Aloha Foundation back to Jacksonville Beach to share the aloha and inspire young women. These events and programs focus on using sport, mentorship, and the Aloha way of life to promote mindfulness, physical and emotional wellness, a deeper sense of community, and environmental responsibility for girls and women. From future competitors to young women making a difference in their communities, the Moore Aloha Foundation continues to encourage their efforts and joined with Surfrider Foundation for a beach cleanup, a surf session following competition, and more.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. EST for a possible 8:00 a.m. EST start.

The Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro will run November 10 - 12 and be streamed live November 11 and 12 at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL Youtube channel.

For more information on the event, visit www.SuperGirlJax.com.