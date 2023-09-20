Looking Ahead: Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by CELSIUS

The World Surf League (WSL) North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) contingent are back in Oceanside, California, September 22 - 24 for the 2023 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by CELSIUS.

A three day competition, former Championship Tour (CT) stars clash with the next generation of emerging talents vying for the coveted Super Girl cape and adding their name to women's surfing history. This event catapults women to the forefront as the largest, all-women's surf festival around the world with a weekend of festivities for all the family to enjoy. But, the main focus is on the water and valuable Qualifying Series (QS) points toward Challenger Series qualification.

Who's In

The former two-time Super Girl victor lit up Jacksonville Beach Pier's lineup with a highlight reel performance.

Sage Erickson

Two-time event winner and former CT star, Sage Erickson, makes her way back to Oceanside, California, to continue inspiring the young girls who storm the beach to watch competition. But, anytime Erickson puts the jersey on, the world-class competitor emerges and is dangerous in any conditions.

The North Shore, Oahu, standout took control of the regional rankings from the start and never looked back.

Moana Jones Wong

Reigning, back-to-back, Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional QS Champion Moana Jones Wong looks to continue her form from the opening event of her respective season at Ala Moana Bowls. Earning a runner-up, Jones Wong currently sits at No. 2 on the rankings and now prepares to clash with some of North America's premier competitors. The North Shore of Oahu competitor hasn't found the success she'd like on the Challenger Series, but now sets her eyes on bringing the Super Girl title back to Hawaii for the first time since 2018.

The now 17-year-old overtook defending event victor Caroline Marks in defining fashion to become the youngest Super Girl winner.

Sawyer Lindblad

The youngest Super Girl QS victor, Sawyer Lindblad, is back to defend her title and add to her flawless start to the 2023/2024 QS season. Lindblad's recent win at the Wallex US Open of Surfing catapulted her into CT qualification heading into the final two stops on the Challenger Series and looks to build momentum starting with another Super Girl cape.

The Kauai, Hawaii, competitor earned her first-ever QS win at Ala Moana Bowls over a formidable field with a 7.50 in the final minutes.

Keala Tomoda-Bannert

Current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Keala Tomoda-Bannert heads into Oceanside with plenty of gusto after her maiden QS win at the Local Motion Surf Into Summer earlier this year. The former World Junior Championships runner-up, Tomoda-Bannert will be one to watch after a formidable start to the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro in 2022.

Alyssa Spencer

An remarkable comeback by Spencer in the Final notched her first major QS victory over Caroline Marks.

One of North America's winningest competitors, Alyssa Spencer, already has a Super Girl cape to her name from the East Coast, and now looks to win one near home. Spencer's formidable technique and heat awareness make her a threat in any competition she enters while helping inspire the next generation of women coming to watch all the action.

The 16-year-old put together a brilliant day of competition to earn two heat wins and move into the Semifinals.

Puamakamae DeSoto

Makaha, Oahu's Puamakamae DeSoto rocketed onto the professional surfing scene after an incredible performance as a wildcard at the Haleiwa Challenger in 2021 and hasn't stopped showing her potential since. DeSoto awaits her QS breakthrough victory and also helps spread the aloha to all the young girls who come to the contest, supporting Carissa Moore's Moore Aloha Foundation initiative at Oceanside last year.

Check out more on these women and more as competition begins September 22 - 24. Watch LIVE beginning Saturday, September 23 - 24 to see who is crowned the 2023 Nissan Super Girl Pro Powered by CELSIUS.