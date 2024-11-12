Men's Top Seeds Hit The Water on Day 4 of The Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000

Day 4 of the 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 has witnessed a massive day of competition with the completion of the men's Round of 96 and Heats 1 - 8 of the men's Round of 64. There was plenty of action on hand as Jinzun Harbor turned on the cleanest conditions of the event so far with super fun waves in the two-to-three foot range.

Super fun waves on offer at Jinzun Harbor. - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Japan's Keijiro Nishi (JPN) took out his Round of 64 matchup with countryman Hiroto Arai (JPN) and Australian brothers Dakoda and Harley Walters (AUS). Nishi got a solid start, posting a 7.67 on his opening wave, which was a super long left-hander that offered multiple sections. Once he backed it up, it became a battle for second place, with reigning event winner Dakoda Walters (AUS) eventually knocking his younger brother into third place to narrowly progress into the Round of 32.

"My original plan was to go right for that heat," Nishi said. "But luckily I found that long left because it gave me such a better score than what was on offer on the rights. It's always fun here in Taiwan, so I'm happy to keep going so I can keep surfing here."

2024 Japanese Olympic Team representative Reo Inaba (JPN) booked himself a spot in the Round of 32 with a narrow heat win on Day 4 of competition. It was an important win for Inaba, who is on the hunt for a big QS result to climb the rankings. Having focused a lot of his efforts on the Olympic Games in 2024, Inaba has fallen down the rankings and needs a big result if he's to find his way onto the 2025 Challenger Series.

Reo Inaba - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Aussie youngster Luke Brumby (AUS) claimed one of his most impressive heat wins at the QS level, posting a 13.83 two-wave total to progress into the Round of 32. Brumby earned a 6.00-point ride for three back-to-back critical snaps on a long left-hander before backing it up with a 7.83 for a super quick, full-rotation air reverse. Brumby held the lead for the entirety of the heat, with veteran competitor Oney Anwar (INA) snagging a late score to move from last to second, knocking out Jin Tsuzuki (JPN) and Marlon Harrison (AUS).

"I had to get a good start on that one as I knew it was a tough heat," Brumby said. "I was stoked to get a good start and just cruise for the remainder of the heat. I had a couple of good scores but knew I'd need another one with the quality of surfers in the heat. I got that first air, which was so fun. It's so nice here in Taiwan, which has amazing mountains and coasts. The people are really friendly, and the food is so good. It was good to get a win for the Sunny Coast."

Earlier in the day, Dom Thomas (AUS) posted the highest heat total and single wave score of the event so far, with a 14.50 combination that included an excellent 8.17. Thomas' high single wave score came from a massive full-rotation frontside air-reverse, which he landed perfectly. Unfortunately for Thomas, he was unable to back it up and was eliminated in the Round of 64 later in the day.

Dom Thomas - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Other competitors who progressed into the Round of 32 included Lennix Smith (AUS), Roi Kanazawa (JPN), Kobi Clements (AUS), Tully Wylie (AUS), and Josh Kerr (AUS), amongst others.

The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County, Taiwan, from November 9 - 16, 2024.