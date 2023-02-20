Stars Return to Boomerang Beach Ahead of Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS 3,000

The energy is amplified throughout the Great Lakes region as the NSW Vissla Pro Surf Series kicks off tomorrow with the third QS event of the year. The Camplify Great Lakes Pro World Surf League Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event will take place at Boomerang Beach from February 21 - 24.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series is set to house some of Australia's best surfers, with competitors ranging from former Championship Tour athletes, including Soli Bailey (Byron Bay), Nathan Hedge (Narrabeen), Dimity Stoyle (Sunshine Coast) to the young-and-up comers including 2022 WSL World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle (Cronulla), Kyuss King (Byron Bay) and Sierra Kerr (Gold Coast) that have all locked in their spots and gearing up for a week of competition.

For the first time, the elite four-day event has jumped from a QS 1,000 to a QS 3,000, offering athletes the opportunity to increase their overall QS points ranking and their goal of securing a spot on the Challenger Series (CS) that little bit closer.

Boomerang locals Zebb Watts and Leila Salt have scored themselves the male and female wild card event for the Camplify Great Lakes Pro, both emphasising their excitement to see a QS 3,000 role into town.

"This is a great opportunity for Leila and myself as the local wildcards to try our skills against some of the bigger competitors. It's also great for our local community to cheer us on and enjoy some epic surfing." Zebb Watts said.

This will be the second season of QS events for Boomerang local Leila Salt, who extended on Watt's excitement.

"My goal for 2023 is to compete in several Pro Junior and QS events, so starting off the season in my local area as a wild card entry definitely has its benefits," Salt said. "As a wildcard, you come into the event seeded, which means Zebb and I are automatically placed into the highest-seeded round. This is a great learning opportunity where I can watch most of the competitors beforehand and compete against some great surfers and increase my QS ranking."

Each year the Camplify Great Lakes Pro has shaped up to be one of the most exciting events of the year; with the added significance of the new WSL format, increased points and prize money on offer, 2023 is set to produce a highly anticipated competition.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series was developed for Australian surfers to gain ranking points and prize money in the WSL Qualifying Series. The series also creates an NSW coastal road trip for all to explore the variety of waves, visit local communities and enjoy NSW surfing culture.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Camplify Great Lakes Pro, will run from February 21 - 24. For more information, head to WorldSurfLeague.com or download the Free WSL App.

Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 Event Schedule Event 1: Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS3000: Tuesday 21st - Friday 24th Feb Event 2: Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro QS1000 - Monday 27th Feb: Wednesday 1st March Event 3: Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS1000: Friday 3rd - Sunday 5th March Event 4: Men's Vissla Central Coast Pro presented by Mad Mex QS3000, Women's Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro presented by Mad Mex: Monday 13th - Saturday 18th March

The 2023 Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series will be proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. The series will also be proudly supported by Vissla, Sisstrevolution, Destination Sydney Surrounds, Randwick City Council, Central Coast Council, Mid Coast Council, Port Stephens Council, Barrington Coast, Mad Mex, Camplify, Storage King, Avoca Beach Hotel, Southend Hotel, PRD Real Estate, Surfers Rescue 24/7, #NoTxtNoWrecks, WSL and Surfing NSW.