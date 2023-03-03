Field Narrows at the Hang Loose Pro Contest pres. by Eletron Energy

After a lay day was called on Thursday due to unruly conditions, competition was back on in Fernando de Noronha for the World Surf League (WSL) Men's QS 5000 Hang Loose Pro Contest pres. by Eletron Energy. Solid sets with waves in the 8 - 10 foot range were on hand Friday, as the Round of 64 was completed as well as the first four heats of the Round of 32.

Only 24 surfers remain, narrowing the field of competitors as they set their sights on crucial ranking points at the second-to-last event of the 2022/23 regional season. Only the top eight ranked athletes will qualify for the 2023 WSL Challenger Series.

The lineup at Cacimba do Padre, home of the Hang Loose Pro Contest in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Currently sitting in 17th on the WSL South America rankings, Krystian Kymerson (BRA) is looking for a big result in Noronha to catapult up the rankings into a qualifying position. Usually known for his aerial talent, Kymerson caught the best barrel of the day to earn an excellent 8.00 for his ride.

"It feels great to be back here competing at Cacimba do Padre. I found that nice barrel mid-heat and after that, I lost my jitters and just focused on my surfing," said Kymerson. "But as I was getting out of the water after my heat, the current dragged me into the shoreline and I ended up banging my knee on a rock. It got scratched up, but nothing too serious."

Kymerson was immediately attended to by the event medical staff and received treatment.

"Conditions are still tough and kind of heavy, but you can still find some amazing waves in the mix, what was important today was making it to the next round," continued Kymerson. "I've been doing my best to get onto the Challenger Series, so this is a very important contest for me, so every heat counts."

Krystian Kymerson - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Chilean surfer Guillermo Satt (CHL) felt right at home in the heavy conditions at Cacimba do Padre on Friday. Satt paddled into the biggest waves of the day, and while not being barrels, he carved beautiful lines on the faces and attacked each section with powerful carves. After his heat win today, Satt has jumped into 4th place on the regional rankings.

"The conditions aren't easy today, and those perfect tubes weren't rolling through like the first few days of the event, but that's how contests work, sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you don't," declared Satt. "I paid a lot of attention to where the best waves were breaking and I feel like I chose well because I got those two bombs and was able to surf them well. Moving ahead is super important to guarantee my spot for the Challenger Series this year."

Guillermo Satt (CHL) advanced into the Round of 32 at the Hang Loose Pro Contest. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Competition rolled into the Round of 32, completing the first four heats highlighted by Gabriel Arturo Vargas Corcuera (PER), Alan Jhones (BRA), Marco Giorgi (URY) and Radziunas Franco (ARG), reflecting how well-represented the WSL South America region is.

Marco Giorgu (URY) on Day 4 of the Hang Loose Pro Contest in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

A call is set for 9:00 AM (GMT-2) on Saturday for continuation of the 2023 Hang Loose Pro Contest pres. by Eletron Energy. Heat 5 of the Round of 32 will see Lucas Silveira (BRA) match up against Vitor Ferreira (BRA), Eric Bahia (BRA) and Nacho Gundesen (ARG). For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com

The Hang Loose Pro Contest presented by Eletron Energy in Fernando de Noronha is sponsored by Hang Loose, Eletron Energy, the State of Pernambuco and is supported by Waves.com.