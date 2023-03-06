All Roads Converge In Rangiroa At Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro

The destination lineup of Rangiroa returns to the QS to provide one last opportunity for regional competitors to claim their 2023 Challenger Series spots.

One of Qualifying Series (QS) dream destinations of Rangiroa will host some of Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's best once more at the Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro QS 1,000 beginning tomorrow, March 6, through March 10. The world-class wave provides a true proving ground to test competitors' ability to push themselves over sharp reef in a wave of consequence to finalize the rankings.

Only the Top 5, plus one wildcard, will get their place among the 2023 Challenger Series elite and everything is left to surf for at Rangiroa with 1,000 points on the line to shakeup up the proceedings. But, mathematically, a plethora of competitors are within striking distance of clinching a qualification spot with a big result to close out their season.

With all three events counting toward their points, surfers such as Shion Crawford, currently sitting one spot into the qualification line, will have to earn at least a Quarterfinal result to fend off the competitors looking to overtake him. All scenarios considered, a surfer such as defending event victor Mason Ho who currently sits at No. 38 on the rankings has an opportunity to catapult into a Challenger Series spot.

A look back at what Rangiroa can produce and keep spectators on the edge of their seats with the critical wave on display.

But, with the likes of fellow former event victor Sheldon Paishon, and a hungry field of competitors including Finn McGill, Brodi Sale, Cody Young, Luke Tema, and more all vying for spots, each heat will be that much more critical.

Watch LIVE

The Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro will open on March 6 and hold a competition window through March 10, 2023. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL's YouTube channel, and the free WSL app.