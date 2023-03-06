Tahitians Thrive In Debuts at Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro

Opening day at the World Surf League (WSL) Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro, a men's Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000, fired into action with beautiful, six-to-seven foot conditions providing moments of critical barrels. But, an unfavorable high tide slowed conditions, ultimately making event organizers call the event off for the day. Competition powered through the Round of 48 and 32, Heats 1 - 2, with Tahitians and familiar faces making their presence known.

The proven charger Teiva Tairoa showcased his abilities to garner an opening day's best 15.17 heat total as the Tahitians flourished.

Kai Paula capitalized in his Round of 32 debut, posting an excellent 8.17 (out of a possible 10) on the way to a commanding win. But, it was Teiva Tairoa who stole the show earlier in his Round of 48 debut with a commanding, 15.17 (out of a possible 20) heat total. The Tahitian started his heat with a 7.17 before locking into an excellent, 8.00 courtesy of a Rangiroa barrel. Now, he prepares

"I'm really happy to have won my heat," said Tairoa. "I was stressed a lot at first, the waves are here as well as Rangiroa's mana. But, it boosts me and I prepared myself physically but especially mentally for this competition. For the future [heats], I'm relaxed. I want to take advantage of the moment and show what I know how to do."

The three-time event Quarterfinalist Enrique Ariitu returned to the jersey in dominant form, posting a 14.00 heat total.

Tairoa's fellow Tahitian, former event Quarterfinalist (2016, 2017, and 2020), Enrique Ariitu showcased his forehand barrel-riding in great fashion to earn a 7.33 and 14.00 heat total. Ariitu has experienced his share of encounters with the treacherous reef at Rangiroa and recovered in time for his heat following a fall at a local event last week. Now, he's more ready than ever to continue shaking up the proceedings and sets his goals toward another Finals Day appearance at this event.

"I'm happy I managed to catch two nice waves, it's not easy to find them," said Ariitu. "The waves are big so it's necessary to choose them well. [The Tahitians] are all together. We try to motivate ourselves, and we want to win. One of my friend's, who's a local here, mothers treated my wounds [from the event last week] so I'm good to go."

The Kona Island, Hawaii, competitor helped eliminate current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Eli Hanneman alongside Tahitian Heirarii Williams.

A brilliant showing from Kona, Hawaii's, Brodi Sale witnessed a Round of 48 victory before taking on current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Eli Hanneman along with Tahitian competitors Heiarii Williams and Kevin Bourez in their Round of 32, Heat 1 clash. Sale's forehand attack earned him a 5.43 and the lead heading into final half of the heat with Hanneman pushed to third-place under Bourez. Hanneman sat with priority until the dying minutes and did not convert the opportunity as Sale and Williams made their way into the Round of 16.

"It was kind of tough in that [Round of 32] heat, I got my two fives and then it slowed down," said Sale. "There wasn't much other than that and I just managed the end of that heat. I'm stoked to win and keep going. My goal is to win this competition. I can't really qualify for the Challenger Series even if I did win so I'm just hoping to get a few barrels, put on a good show, and live in the moment."

Also earning wins on opening day, Mihimana Braye, 2020 event Semifinalist Tereva David, Manakei Kahiha, and North Shore, Oahu's, Luke Swanson all advanced into the Round of 32.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. TAHT to determine a possible 8:00 a.m. TAHT start for Round of 32, Heat 3.

Watch LIVE The Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro will open on March 6 and hold a competition window through March 10, 2023. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL's YouTube channel, and the free WSL app.