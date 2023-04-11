WSL One Ocean Mission Statement

WSL
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
We Are One Ocean is now WSL One Ocean. Starting at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach and going forward, we'll have a new name and a whole new look, but the same vital mission: protecting our one ocean.
WSL One Ocean Bottom Banner
ALT Sports Data, Inc. becomes the official data distribution partner of WSL Championship Tour data.
The 60th year of competition at Bells Beach climaxed with Australian domination. Ethan Ewing rang his maiden bell over fellow Australian
Australian duo Ethan Ewing and Tyler Wright claimed the 2023 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach wins, respectively, as Ewing's name joins the
An all-Australian affair witnessed Ethan Ewing and Tyler Wright emerge victorious in a marathon Finals Day at Winkipop, Ewing's name is now
