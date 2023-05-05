Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic presented by Katin Brings World Surf League Longboard Regional Qualifying Series Back to Virginia Beach

The long-standing Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic presented by Katin brings the World Surf League (WSL) North America Regional Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) back to Virginia Beach, Virginia, beginning May 27 - 29. The iconic 1st Street Jetty will play host to the 20th year of competition and welcomes some of the region's top longboard talents. A valuable 1,000 points toward the 2022/23 regional rankings are up on the line for an opportunity to qualify for the 2023 Longboard Tour (LT) and contest for a World Title.

Current North America No. 1 Richie Cravey (USA) looks to close out the season atop the rankings, but must deal with a formidable field in attendance at Virginia Beach. - WSL / RunAmuck Photography

"We're so pleased to add this longstanding event to our regional tour and share in celebrating the 20th anniversary with Coastal Edge, Katin and the VB community," said North America Regional Manager Meg Bernardo. "It's been years since WSL has had a Longboard Regional Qualifying Series event on the East Coast and this is the perfect event to showcase our pros in conjunction with some of the area's top amateur competitors."

"We are thrilled to partner with Katin and welcome the World Surf League Longboard Regional Qualifying Series to our iconic Virginia Beach shores for the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic," said Coastal Edge President D. Nachnani. "As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this event, it is an honor to showcase the top longboard talents in North America and provide them with the opportunity to qualify for the 2023 Longboard Tour. We cannot wait to witness the fierce competition and see who will come out on top."

This event has become a staple in the Virginia Beach community with the likes of local competitor Camden Hoover (USA) (bottom left) ready to compete at home. - WSL / Coastal Edge

2012 marked the last time LQS competitors took to the shores of Virginia Beach with the likes of Longboard World Champions Tory Gilkerson and Rachael Tilly joining surfing icon Karina Rozunko and event winner, Longboard Tour veteran, Kaitlin Mikkelsen, in the Final.

The men's side featured three-time Longboard World Champion Taylor Jensen, 2021 Longboard Champion Joel Tudor, and LT veteran Tony Silvagni with Jensen earning a big win before going on to win his second World Title.

For local surfer Camden Hoover, this event now provides her the platform to contend among some of the region's best and get her competitive experience at the next level with her community there to support.

As the second event of the 2022/23 LQS season, competitors are looking to solidify their place atop the rankings and join the world's best. Current No. 1 Richie Cravey joins the likes of WSL Longboard Tour veteran Kevin Skvarna and rising Longboard Tour star Avalon Gall, current No. 2, as they lead their respective fields alongside standout Jack Van Wagoner, emerging competitors such as Hoover and more. For Skvarna and fellow contenders, a win is a must if they are to overtake Cravey as Skvarna finished at No. 11 on the LT rankings in 2022.

These competitors, and more, join an illustrious history of Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic presented by Katin competition spanning two decades. The event, started in 2004, showcases both shortboard and longboard amateur divisions as former North America Longboard Regional Champion Silvagni earned a win in 2007, according to University of North Carolina Wilmington William Randall Library's "The Cape Fear of Surfing Archives."

Now, the event etches in a new chapter to its history beginning May 27 - 29 with the return of the WSL LQS 1,000.