Finals Day Set For O'Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers

The O'Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers JQS 1,000 completed the Men's and Women's Semifinals in clean, pumping 3-4 foot waves at Ballito to set up an exciting Finals Day.
Ryan Kainalo is on track to defend his title in Ballito after defeating Luc Lepront in the first Men's Semifinal. Kainalo was quick to his feet to open up with two massive turns for a 7.83 to jump in the lead. The Brazilian then raced down the line and launched a clean air reverse for a 6.83 for a total of 14.66. Despite surfing a smart heat, going left and right to find the best set waves and move around without priority, Lepront fell short and exits the competition in third.
Daniel Emslie - WSL / Kody McGregor
Kainalo will come up against South Africa's Daniel Emslie, who eliminated Mitch Du Preez in the second Men's Semifinal. Du Preez's strong backhand put him in the lead, but he couldn't find a decent backup score. Emslie's lightning-fast surfing meant he could fit in more than three turns on a wave, coming from behind to take the win and book a spot in the Final.
Alyssa Spencer - WSL / Pierre Tostee
The first Women's Semifinal was a matchup between two goofy-footers, South Africa's Louise Lepront and Alyssa Spencer. Lepront found a long runner to open her encounter, but right behind her, Spencer found a great looking wave, managing the bumps on the face and completing two strong turns. Lepront stayed busy to try and find another decent wave, but Spencer shut down the heat with a powerful two-turn combo and advanced to the Final.
Anon Matsuoka - WSL / Kody McGregor
Anon Matsuoka booked a spot in her second consecutive JQS Final when she defeated Puamakamae DeSoto in the second Semifinal. It was a slower heat, but the judges noticed Matsuoka's committed backhand turns in the most critical section of the wave and she was rewarded for her effort, eliminating DeSoto.
The next call will be on Saturday, 1 July at 7:00 a.m. local time for a possible 7:30 a.m. start.
