Competition Kicks Off at Skullcandy Pro Junior

Some of Australia and Ocenaia's best 20 and under surfers hit the water today at the 2023 Skullcandy Pro Junior, World Surf League (WSL) Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event, as they sought to earn valuable rating points on the regional rankings.

Ty Richardson - WSL / Ethan Smith

Bohdie Williams (AUS) showed his local nous as he found a handful of diamonds in the rough. Williams executed a series of carves and re-entries in the tiny surf to finish the heat with a giant 15.00 two-wave heat total (out of a possible 20), the highest of the men's event so far.

"My gameplan was to start with the inside, get as quick of a start as I could and stay away from everyone when I didn't have priority," said Williams. "The surf was quite gutless, so I knew I had to get much speed as I could in order to do turns that would result in decent scores. I've been living in Lennox Head for around two or three years now, so it would be pretty cool to win my first Pro Junior in front of all the locals here."

Bohdie Williams. - WSL / Ethan Smith

Zyah Hession (AUS) and Xavier Bryce (AUS) both put on an impressive performance in the small conditions, with both surfers notching up heat totals in excess of 14.00 points. All previously mentioned surfers have booked their spot into the round of 32.

Sierra Kerr (AUS) showed why she is considered one of surfing's bright young stars as she made light work in her opening female heat. Kerr opted to sit wide of her fellow competitors and as a result, managed to execute a series of giant fins-free manoeuvres to take an impressive victory with a decent 15.43 two-wave heat total.

"The surf was definitely grindy out there, but if you got the right wave that allowed you to get some speed, then it could be pretty fun," Kerr said. "I kept my eyes on that wide bank as I knew there was a chance I might get it to myself and get some waves to myself. I'm glad the tactic worked."

Sierra Kerr - WSL / Ethan Smith

Ruby Berry (AUS) continued to impress in the female round heat as she posted a solid 7.43 wave score to gain the upper hand against her closest rivals.

The 2023 Skullcandy Pro Junior will run from July 8 - 11 at Lennox Head on the beautiful North Coast of New South Wales.

