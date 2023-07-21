WSL
Friday, July 21, 2023
Updated: Friday, July 21, 2023
Currently sitting 13th on the Challenger Series rankings, Australia's Sophie McCulloch is looking to make some noise at the US Open and get
As the Championship Tour heads to the final stop before the Rip Curl WSL Finals, the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro, let's take a look at who has
Featuring Honolua Blomfield, Justin Quintal, Rachael Tilly, Kaniela Stewart and Harrison Roach.
Eight surfers have now provisionally qualified but there are still more spots to be decided at The SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro.
Eithan Osborne's aerial antics earn him a near-perfect 9.67 and one of the biggest airs in the history of the US Open Of Surfing.
EVENT SCHEDULE
WSL
News
Currently sitting 13th on the Challenger Series rankings, Australia's Sophie McCulloch is looking to make some noise at the US Open and get
As the Championship Tour heads to the final stop before the Rip Curl WSL Finals, the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro, let's take a look at who has
Featuring Honolua Blomfield, Justin Quintal, Rachael Tilly, Kaniela Stewart and Harrison Roach.
Eight surfers have now provisionally qualified but there are still more spots to be decided at The SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro.
Eithan Osborne's aerial antics earn him a near-perfect 9.67 and one of the biggest airs in the history of the US Open Of Surfing.