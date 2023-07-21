EVENT SCHEDULE

- WSL
us open Check out what's happening on each day of the Wallex US Open of Surfing presented by Pacifico. - WSL

Challengers: Sophie McCulloch Talks Determination, Competitive Drive

Currently sitting 13th on the Challenger Series rankings, Australia's Sophie McCulloch is looking to make some noise at the US Open and get

The Road To The Rip Curl WSL Finals: Rankings Update As The CT Gets Ready For The SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro Presented By Outerknown

As the Championship Tour heads to the final stop before the Rip Curl WSL Finals, the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro, let's take a look at who has

Every Excellent Longboard Wave From 2022 US Open Of Surfing

Featuring Honolua Blomfield, Justin Quintal, Rachael Tilly, Kaniela Stewart and Harrison Roach.

Qualification Season Update As The Championship Tour Moves To The SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro

Eight surfers have now provisionally qualified but there are still more spots to be decided at The SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro.

One Of The Biggest Airs In US Open History - Eithan Osborne's 9.63

Eithan Osborne's aerial antics earn him a near-perfect 9.67 and one of the biggest airs in the history of the US Open Of Surfing.

