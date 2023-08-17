Stage Set For Finals Day at the Tamil Nadu International Surf Open QS 3000

The stage has been set for Finals Day at Tamil Nadu International Surf Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000. Mahabalipuram Beach turned on the best conditions of the event so far with competitors being treated to super clean surf in the two-to-three foot range reeling down the long right-hand sand bar. It was a big day of action with the completion of the men's and women's Rounds of 16 as well as two heats of the Women's Quarterfinals before strong onshore winds caused the event to be put on hold.

Lineup. - WSL / Tim Hain

Shino Matsuda (JPN) was the standout performer of the day, posting the highest two-wave total of the event so far in the Round of 16 then backing it up with another heat win in the Quarterfinals. Matsuda earned a 14.25 two-wave total (out of a possible 20), which included an excellent 8.00 point ride (out of a possible 10) for her lightning-quick, vertical backhand approach. Matsuda is through to the Semifinals and will take on fellow standout Kana Nakashio (JPN) who earned the highest single wave score of the event so far with an 8.50 in the Round of 16.

"I knew that I was going to have to get busy in that heat as the tide was coming in," Matsuda said. "I wanted to catch a lot of waves early and fortunately I did. This is my first trip to India and I'm really loving it. The food and the people are so good and the waves are also really fun. I don't think I ever would have come here if it wasn't for the event and I'm glad I did because it's been a great opportunity."

Shino Matsuda - WSL / Tim Hain

Rinta Ooto (JPN) continued his charge towards Finals Day, claiming a solid heat win in the Round of 16 which included an excellent 8.25. Ooto rode one of the longest waves of the event which offered multiple turn sections all the way down the point which was enough to take a comfortable win.

"I knew that was going to be a slow heat and that I aimed just to catch three or four waves but make sure they all counted," Ooto said. "This is my first time in India and it's been really good. The people are friendly and it feels really safe here which has been nice when travelling here for the first time."

Rinta Oooto - WSL / Tim Hain

Sweden's Kian Martin (SWE) as well as Japanese competitors Daiki Tanaka (JPN) and Tenshi Iwami (JPN) also won their respective heats to advance.

Earlier in the day in the men's Round of 32, Roi Kanazawa (JPN) posted an 8.25 and then a 6.25 to win with a 15.00 point heat total. His brother Taki took second in the same heat to advance into the Round of 16 before both were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Joh Azuchi - WSL / TIM S HAIN

Event organisers will reconvene tomorrow to make a call at 6:30 a.m. local time for a possible 7:00 a.m. start.

The inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open will run from August 14 - 20, 2023.