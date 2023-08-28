Looking Ahead: The WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico

One of the prized gems on the East Coast is set to host the WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico and bring some of North America's top-tier contenders back to the Outer Banks. With a tendency to deliver world-class waves, the coastline offers an array of options with swell intact and Jennette's Pier provides the arena beginning August 30 - September 3.

This event returned to the WSL platform in 2014 and has provided moments of magic throughout welcoming some of the region's, and the world's, formidable competitors. From mind-bending days of barreling brilliance to full victory-at-sea conditions and everything in between, the Atlantic Ocean can your best friend or your worst foe.

What to Expect

The 2023 edition is primed with the sandbars of Jennette's Pier back in place and an impending swell for opening day of competition. With two incoming storms capable of becoming Category 1 hurricanes, event organizers will look to capitalize on Wednesday, August 30, for what could be an all-day affair. Initial forecasts look promising for iconic, Outer Banks conditions according to Surfline.

Costa Rica's Tomas King was the only competitor to score a 10-point ride on the day that still lives in every competitors' mind from 2017. - WSL / John Ferguson

Though the incoming storms could play a crucial factor in later days, some of North America's premiere competitors are in attendance and looking at their chance for East Coast success.

This event provides the opportunity for those competitors who surged in Virginia Beach to continue that momentum forward, or for them to bounce back from an early exit. With this being the closing event for the East Coast leg and a break in competition until the first week of November, competitors will be pushing the envelope to earn another big result.

Who to Watch

Eight years in the making, after earning runner-up in 2021, Dunphy earned his second QS win on the shores of Nags Head.

Michael Dunphy is back to defend his 2022 event title and right at home on the East Coast. The Virginia Beach competitor is always one to beat when in Atlantic waters with a notable track record for making his way into Finals Day appearances - earning a win in Cocoa Beach, Florida, earlier this year.

The 14-year-old dominated finals day at the WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Sanuk and overtook Ella McCaffray in stunning form.

One of Florida's rising threats, Zoe Benedetto, continues to show she's here to stay with multiple QS victories to her name and is fresh off a victory in Virginia Beach. Benedetto's maiden QS win was at this very venue as she looks for an East Coast sweep in 2023.

The 2011 event winner Kolohe Andino made his first trip back to Virginia Beach since worth the wait, earning another victory and kicking off the East Coast leg in brilliant form.

When Kolohe Andino is having fun, the field is in trouble and he proved it once again in Virginia Beach for his second Coastal Edge ECSC Pro event win after taking the O'Neill Coldwater Classic QS 1,000 in 2022. Helping spark the the next generation of San Clemente, California, competitors, Andino's embracing the QS grind once more and now looks to close the East Coast leg with another win.

Talia Swindal's near-perfect 9.00 ignited the flame for a brilliant 2023 run and isn't looking to hold back. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Recent runner-up in Virginia Beach, Talia Swindal, only has more fire to burn and add to her young career resume. The reigning North America Pro Junior Regional Champion continues to show she's one to keep an eye on not only at this event, but moving deeper into the season and beyond.

The 19-year-old learned how to surf right here in Seaside Reef and delivered a dynamic performance to secure his Opening Round victory with a 7.33.

Levi Slawson hasn't let up since his runner-up at the 2023 World Junior Championships with multiple Pro Junior wins and QS Final appearances. Though Slawson felt the the sting of another runner-up performance in Virginia Beach, the passion for a victory only grew stronger and comes into the event with a win in his sights.

But, these competitors have a stacked field to deal with and 1,000 points on the line to send themselves into the break with a victory is an enticing goal for everyone in attendance.

The WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico will stream LIVE beginning August 30 - September 3 on WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL Youtube channel.