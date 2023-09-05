News

2023 WSL Finals Event Schedule

- WSL
Crosby Colapinto Talks Rise On Challenger Series, Plus His Brother Griffin's Chances At the Rip Curl WSL Finals

Challenge Series competitor and current No. 3 on the rankings, Crosby Colapinto, joins the podcast with Dave Prodan. Colapinto chats about

46:04
- WSL
Carissa Moore Is Our No. 1 Seed For The Third Year In A Row - Here's How She Did It

The 5x World Champion Carissa Moore has placed herself as the No. 1 seed in the WSL Final 5 for the third year in a row. With a runner-up

19:29
- WSL / Diz
Rip Curl WSL Finals: Three-Day Countdown to Opening of Competition Window on Friday, September 8

- WSL
Mick Fanning's Rip Curl WSL Finals Breakdown // Carissa Moore - No. 1 Seed

3x World Champ Mick Fanning joins WSL Commentator Rosy Hodge and breaks down Carissa Moore's chances at winning a 3rd World Title at the

0:56
- WSL
Mick Fanning's Rip Curl WSL Finals Breakdown // Filipe Toledo - No. 1 Seed

3x World Champ Mick Fanning joins WSL Commentator Rosy Hodge and breaks down Filipe Toledo's chances at winning a 3rd World Title at the

1:04

