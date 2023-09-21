Top-Tier Women Set For Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by CELSIUS Showdown

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by CELSIUS, a World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000, event window opens tomorrow, September 22 - 24 and features some of North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's top competitors. This prestigious event is the largest all-women's surf event in the world and puts women empowerment in the spotlight. Oceanside, California will play host to Stop No. 2 of the North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui 2023/2024 QS seasons, and points will count toward their respective 2024 Challenger Series qualification.

The 2021 Super Girl Surf Pro winner, Alyssa Spencer, took the win in Jacksonville Beach and now looks to win big near home, and help spark the next generation of young women as she also has her goals locked in on qualifying for the Championship Tour.

After an exciting finish to the East Coast leg, the women's North America contingent return to action with reigning Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro victor Sawyer Lindblad still atop the rankings after only competing in the first event of the 2023/2024 season. But, she has fellow Southern Californian and 2021 Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro winner Alyssa Spencer making her regional QS debut in search of earning a Super Girl cape close to home.

"I'm super excited to compete in the Super Girl, it'll be my first regional event of this year so that's super exciting too," said Spencer. "It'll be really nice to have all my friends and family, and everyone down there to support. I started going down there when I was 7 or 8 years old, and I have tons of photos of me with all the women so it's pretty cool to look back at that and see where I am now. It's pretty special in that way and really cool to see the next generation of young girls surfing alongside us, it's super inspiring."

Fellow former Super Girl victors headlining the event include former Championship Tour (CT) star Sage Erickson and Samantha Sibley, as they look to fend off a hungry field of emerging talents.

The current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1, Keala Tomoda-Bannert, looks to retain her place atop the rankings with 3,000 points on the line September 22 - 24.

The Hawaii/Tahiti Nui contenders are back in Oceanside looking for vital points of their own toward 2024 Challenger Series qualification. Current No. 1 Keala Tomoda-Bannert, reigning Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional QS Champion Moana Jones Wong, rising talents Puamakamae DeSoto, Eweleiula Wong, and more are ready to claim the coveted Super Girl cape for Hawaii for the first time since Carissa Moore (HAW) in 2018.

Tomoda-Bannert started the new season off in amazing fashion with a comeback win near home at the Local Motion Surf Into Summer QS 1,000.

"I'm super excited to be headed into the Super Girl contest this weekend already ranked No. 1 in my region," said Tomoda-Bannert. "It definitely gives me confidence going into it and to earn 3,000 points more would be amazing, and that's my goal. To see all the girls on the beach and remembering that used to be watching them, it's just super empowering and I love this event because it's just an all-woman event. It's an amazing event for the next generation and for us as well."

Oceanside's own Reid Van Wagoner is ready to compete among the region's best at home once more. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Growing up right within the shadow of the Oceanside Pier, Reid Van Wagoner continues to show her progression through QS events. The Carlsbad, California, competitor recently finished with a career-best Quarterfinal result in Virginia Beach, and now sets her eyes on competing against some of her fellow North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's top-tier talents.

"Competing near home is a whole different feeling from when you compete far away because you have more support, and friends and family get to come watch you surf," said Van Wagoner. "I am so thankful to live in such an amazing place where so many different people come and support women's surfing. You get to share your love for the sport with so many other girls. It also shows the younger girls that if you work hard you can achieve your goals at any age. I have been coming to this event since I was 3 years old and now I am in it, which is a dream come true."

Event organizers will convene at 8:00 a.m. PDT for an 8:20 a.m. PDT start to competition.

Watch LIVE

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS will run September 22 - 24 and be streamed live September 23 and 24 at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL Youtube channel.

For more information on the event, visit www.SuperGirlSurfPro.com.