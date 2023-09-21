- WSL / Damien Poullenot
European Junior Qualifying Series Continue at Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo-Caión

Highlights: Surfers Rip on Opening Day of Razo Pro Junior
1:30
The Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo-Caión gets underway in super fun conditions and surfers tear apart the big lefts and rights on offer at Razo.

The Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo-Caión, third and Final stop on the 2023 World Surf League (WSL) European Junior Qualifying Series (JQS), launched today in Galicia with waves in the four-to-six foot range and mostly sideshore winds, offering good conditions for the start of the event.

It's been over ten years since a WSL event was last held at Razo and once again competitors were greeted by fun, powerful surf and a nice overall day on the Western shores of Galicia. The men's Round of 96 as well as 10 heats of the men's Round of 64 were completed and witnessed good performances from the region's frontrunners all day.

As the day progressed and surfers got accustomed to the lineup, scores started to rise and Jaime Veselko was the standout in the opening round with a near-excellent 7.83 for a committed turn on a heavy section.

In the men's top seeded Round of 64, the performance level rose up a notch again with plenty of 7+ rides (out of a possible 10) by the likes of Moises Dominguez Requena, Thomas Ledee, Iker Trigueros and Tim Elter.

Sam Piter and Nicolas Paulet upped the ante even more with the first scores in the excellent range (above 8 points), both attacking heavy sections with big turns, Piter for an 8.67 and Paulet an incredible 9.17.

This event carries massive implications for the region's top athletes as the last possible chance to put points on the board and climb up the rankings. Following the E.Leclerc Pont-l'Abbé Junior Pro La Torche last week, here is the current regional rankings Top 5:

Men's European JQS Top 5:

1 - Sam Piter (FRA)
2 - Tim Elter (DEU)
3 - Elay Bochan (ISR)
3 - Paco Alonzo (FRA)
5 - Thomas Ledee (FRA)

Women's European JQS Top 5:

1 - Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK)
2 - Sarah Leiceaga (FRA)
3 - Maria Salgado (POR)
3 - Nahia Milhau (FRA)
5 - Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (ESP)

The 2023 European Junior title winners as well as qualifiers for the World Junior Championships (WJC) will be decided this week.

The next call will be at 8:30 a.m CEST on Friday, September 22, 2023 at playa de Razo, A Coruna, Galicia / Spain.

