The first WSL Pro Junior was held at Kedokubama beach, located in the World Natural Heritage island of Tokunoshima Town, Kagoshima Prefecture. A beautiful 4-6 foot backswell from typhoon 15 lined up at Kedokubama in time for finals day.
The Tokunoshima Town Pro Junior is the final WSL Asia Pro Junior event of 2023, following Krui, Ichinomiya, and Nias.
This has been an important event to determine the Asian representative to the WSL World Junior Championships (WJC).
In the Women's Final, Mirai Ikeda (JPN) scored a 4.37 point late in the heat and a 4.53 on the last wave to pull off the upset and take her first WSL Asia Junior win. Ikeda's father who was accompanying her, celebrated his birthday in Tokunoshima town and he was all smiles.
Yuma Nagasawa Tokunoshima - WSL / Char
The Men's Final was between I Made Ariyana (INA) and Yuma Nagasawa (JPN), with the winner going on to represent Asia at the WJC.
Nagasawa took the lead with a 5.67 on his first run. He followed with a 4.60 on his fourth run to extend his lead over Aryana and secure his first junior win. With this win, Nagasawa moved up to No. 2 in the WSL Asia Men's Junior Tour rankings and earned a ticket to the WJC.
It was also the birthday of Nagasawa's mother, who accompanied him to the event, and says it "was a match I will remember for the rest of my life," Nagasawa said at the ceremony.
Mirai Ikeda and Yuma Nagasawa Take The Win at the Inaugural Tokunoshima Town Pro Junior
