Aaron Gold Claims GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest Wave Surfed - Paddle (Male)

Gold's Wave Breaks the World Record with Pe'ahi Wave Measuring 63 feet (19.2 meters)

LOS ANGELES, California, USA (Monday, May 16, 2016 ) - Aaron Gold, professional surfer from Haleiwa, Hawaii, has officially secured a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest Wave Surfed - Paddle (male). In a historic feat, the 34-year-old surfer rode a massive wave measuring 63 feet (19.2 meters) from trough to crest at the famous Pe'ahi break off the coast of Maui, Hawaii on January 15, 2016.

Gold's remarkable ride was first recognized during the 2016 World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave Awards gala, held at the Grove Theater in Anaheim, California on April 24, 2016. The Biggest Paddle Award was awarded to Gold for his awe-inspiring accomplishment.

"When the wave came, it was coming in fast, and I needed to get moving," said Gold. "I committed 100% to the wave, and the rest is history. I didn't even realize what I had done until everyone told me how crazy it was."

"This wave picked me up beautifully, and I never looked back," Gold continued. "It was truly meant to be, and I'm stoked to have achieved a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for that ride."

Aaron Gold's incredible display of athleticism surpasses the previous record held by Shawn Dollar, who rode a 61-foot wave at Cortes Bank, an offshore reef located 100 miles west of San Diego, California, in December 2012.

Today, we celebrate Aaron Gold's phenomenal achievement, which solidifies his place in surfing history.