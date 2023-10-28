Women's Top Seeds Hit The Water on Day 3 of The Siargao International Surfing Cup

Day 3 of the 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event has seen plenty of action with the completion of the women's Round of 32 and 5 heats of the men's Round of 32. Small surf continued on Day 3, with Cloud 9 delivering clean surf in the 2-foot range.

Anon Matsuoka - WSL / Tim Hain

Currently sitting second on the WSL Asia regional rankings, Sara Wakita (JPN) is having somewhat of a standout season on the QS. Wakita continued the trend today at Cloud 9, posting the highest two-wave total of the day with a 12.25 (out of a possible 20) for her razor-sharp frontside attack.

"I was just having fun out there," Wakita said. "I grew up surfing a wave really similar to this on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, so it was nice to compete at a spot that feels familiar, especially because this is my first time here. I'm not too focused on the points and rankings as we still have quite a few events to go; I just want to have fun in a new place and get some fun waves."

Sara Wakita - WSL / Tim Hain

WSL Asia regional rankings leader Anon Mastuoka (JPN) was also able to progress into the Round of 16 and closer to consolidating her spot at the top.

Joh Azuchi (JPN) found a solid result when competing here at Cloud 9 in 2022 and looks a solid chance to do the same again in 2023. The lightning-quick natural footer was in good form as he overcame and eliminated event hopeful and local standout Philmar Alipayo (PHL) in the Round of 32, the biggest upset of the event so far.

Joh Azuchi - WSL / Tim Hain

The 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 3000 will run at Cloud 9 in the Philippines from October 26 to November 1.