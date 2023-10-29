Field Narrowed on Day 4 of Siargao International Surfing Cup

Day 4 of the 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event has seen the field narrowed with the men's Round of 16 and women's Quarterfinalists decided. Small wind-affected surf continued, with competitors ripping into the two-foot surf at Cloud 9 today.

Nilbie Blancada - WSL / Tim Hain

Japanese teenage sensation Mirai Ikeda (JPN) sent warning signs to the field, posting the equal-highest heat total of the event so far. Ikeda's 15.50 (out of a possible 20) two-wave total included an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10), which she earned for her super quick, vertical snaps in the pocket.

"The waves are small today, but it is still so fun," Ikeda said. "It has such good shape that you can still find speed and good sections. I'm really enjoying this wave and the Philippines. I'm still young, so I'm not too worried about getting a big result or points, but it would be great for my confidence to make it through Finals Day at a QS 3000."

Mirai Ikeda - WSL / Tim Hain

Current one and two on the rankings, Anon Matsuoka (JPN) and Sara Wakita (JPN), were also able to book spots in the Quarterfinals as both surfers look to find themselves in the 2024 Challenger Series.

Reigning event winners and local legends Nilbie Blancada (PHL) and John Mark Tokong (PHL) progressed through their heats on Day 4 as they hope to go back-to-back on home soil. While Blancada is the only Filipino left in the draw on the women's side, Tokong is one of 6 who will compete in the Round of 16.

John Mark Tokong - WSL / Tim Hain

Sky Brown (GBR), Tru Straling (AUS) and Sumomo Sato (JPN) were also able to progress through the Round of 16 and into the Quarterfinals on Day 4 at Cloud 9.

The 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 3000 will run at Cloud 9 in the Philippines from October 26 to November 1.