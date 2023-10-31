Stage Set For Finals Day Siargao International Surfing Cup

The stage is set for Finals Day at the 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event. Cloud 9 came to life on Day 6 of the window, showing glimpses of perfection with super clean two-to-three-foot surf as the men's and women's Semifinalists were decided.

Kana Nakashio - WSL / Tim Hain

Filipino duo and reigning event winners Nilbie Blancada (PHL) and John Mark Tokong (PHL) continued to dominate their home event, both taking convincing wins in their respective Quarterfinals to book a spot on Finals Day. Both surfers will have their work cut out if they're to go back-to-back, with Blancada having to get past event standout and prodigious talent Sky Brown (GRB) and Tokong taking on Shohei Kato (JPN) in their Semifinals tomorrow.

The opening heat of the men's Semifinals will witness event hopefuls Ketut Agus (INA) and Joh Azuchi (JPN) go head-to-head at Cloud 9, with each surfer rolling through the Round of 16 and Quarterfinals in the pristine Cloud 9 conditions today.

Joh Azuchi - WSL / Tim Hain

Current WSL Asia regional rankings leader Anon Matsuoka (JPN) will match up with fellow Japanese competitor and 2023 form surfer Kana Nakashio (JPN) as both women edge closer to a coveted spot on the 2024 WSL Challenger Series.

The 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 3000 will run at Cloud 9 in the Philippines from October 26 to November 1.